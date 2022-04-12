Protect your privacy with a Scout Hidden Camera Detector for just $60

StackCommerce

The increased frequency and severity of cyber-attacks have made most people more careful about staying safe when going online. However, our physical safety is every bit as critical as the safety of our digital lives. For example, spy cameras can easily be installed in hotels, Airbnbs, restrooms, or other places -- without your knowledge. You might want to consider protecting yourself with a Scout Hidden Camera Detector.

The Scout uses high-powered LEDs to reflect of the lenses of spy cameras, phones, or CCTV. If the Scout detects a camera, you'll see a pinpoint of bright red light when you look through its aperture. The device is battery-powered and comes with two AA batteries, offering enough juice for over a year of regular use. And since it's small and weighs so little, you can take it everywhere you go.

This kit even includes a camera lens to practice with the Scout before your next trip. So, it should come as no surprise that this device earned an impressive average user rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars on SpyGuy.com.

Now that travel is increasing, you shouldn't have to worry about your privacy being invaded. Get a Scout Hidden Camera Detector today for only $69.99, which is more than 20% off the regular price. Plus, for a limited time only, you can get an additional $10 off at checkout when you use the coupon code SCOUT10. Need another Scout to share with friends or loved ones? You can purchase a two-pack at almost 40% off the MSRP, and SCOUT10 will bring the final price down to just $98.99.