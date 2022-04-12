Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’: What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close

Protect your privacy with a Scout Hidden Camera Detector for just $60

You can stop worrying about hidden cameras and start enjoying your vacations with this user-friendly device

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

The increased frequency and severity of cyber-attacks have made most people more careful about staying safe when going online. However, our physical safety is every bit as critical as the safety of our digital lives. For example, spy cameras can easily be installed in hotels, Airbnbs, restrooms, or other places -- without your knowledge. You might want to consider protecting yourself with a Scout Hidden Camera Detector. 

The Scout uses high-powered LEDs to reflect of the lenses of spy cameras, phones, or CCTV. If the Scout detects a camera, you'll see a pinpoint of bright red light when you look through its aperture. The device is battery-powered and comes with two AA batteries, offering enough juice for over a year of regular use. And since it's small and weighs so little, you can take it everywhere you go.

Scout Hidden Camera Detector

$69.99 at ZDNet Academy

This kit even includes a camera lens to practice with the Scout before your next trip. So, it should come as no surprise that this device earned an impressive average user rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars on SpyGuy.com.

Now that travel is increasing, you shouldn't have to worry about your privacy being invaded. Get a Scout Hidden Camera Detector today for only $69.99, which is more than 20% off the regular price. Plus, for a limited time only, you can get an additional $10 off at checkout when you use the coupon code SCOUT10. Need another Scout to share with friends or loved ones? You can purchase a two-pack at almost 40% off the MSRP, and SCOUT10 will bring the final price down to just $98.99.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Security | ZDNet Recommends
Show Comments