PSA: Apple's $29 iPhone battery replacement program ends soon

It's almost been a year since Apple first announced its iPhone battery replacement program The program provides a discount for iPhone users to get their battery replaced, regardless of whether or not it passes Apple's battery tests.

The last day to get your iPhone's battery replaced for the discounted fee of $29 is Dec. 31, 2018. After that, the replacement charge will go up to $49 for eligible models except for the iPhone X, which will cost $69.

To be clear, here are the iPhone models that are eligible for the $29 out of warranty replacement:

iPhone SE

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

Apple's most recent iPhone models -- the XS , XS Max , and XR -- are not eligible, with a new battery currently priced at $69.

You can view your battery's current health to see if iOS suggests getting the battery replaced, or it it's performing as expected by opening the Settings app on your iPhone, then going to Battery > Battery Health. If you see either "Performance management applied" or "Battery health unknown" as your battery's status, then you would benefit from getting a new battery.

To get the battery replaced, schedule an appointment at a local Apple Store or schedule sending in your phone for service if you don't live by an Apple Store. You can do both of those through Apple's dedicated iPhone battery replacement webpage. But hurry, time is running out.

