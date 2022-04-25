Prepare for the future with this $50 Web3 programming training

StackCommerce

The world of technology is constantly evolving. One movement that's sparked much of this innovation has been the recent push towards Web3, the third generation of the internet. Web3 envisions an utterly decentralized web with cryptocurrency and the metaverse playing critical roles in allowing users to wrest control of the web and financial systems from large institutions and governments.

This eight-course bundle features training from Mammoth Interactive, DesignersLab, and Total Seminars -- three leading online tech educators. Their courses cover a wide gamut of topics, beginning with blockchain, Python, and Solidity. Here, you'll interact with the blockchain with Web3 Python, build and deploy a Solidity smart contract in Colab, deploy NFT smart contracts with Python, and more. Along the way, you'll sharpen your Web3 programming skills.

There are classes dedicated to decentralized app development using tools like JavaScript, Ethereum, Solidity, Web3js, Reactjs, DApp, and much more. As you learn, you can also build an up-to-date portfolio featuring modern UI creation with Reactjs, Framer Motion animations, and 3D Spline designs. So whether you want to develop complete metaverse environments, design your own cryptocurrency offerings, create and sell NFTs, or do anything else in Web3, this extensive bundle should have you covered.

