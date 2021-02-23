Qualcomm, Sophos ink deal to secure 5G Snapdragon PCs

Qualcomm has signed up Sophos to provide cybersecurity solutions for the next wave of 5G-enabled PCs.

Announced on Tuesday, the US chipmaker said Sophos, a British endpoint security firm, will supply Intercept X endpoint protection software for 5G PCs.

"The combination of Sophos Intercept X with Snapdragon compute platforms will provide users next-generation security through an always on, always connected PC environment," the companies say.

Sophos Intercept X is endpoint detection and threat response software, including the prevention of malicious code deployment such as ransomware. According to the firm, the Snapdragon processor series -- used to power light, 5G-supportive PCs -- will come in useful in combating security blackspots as the software will leverage connected standby functions.

The cybersecurity firm says this will mean that "security investigations have fewer unknowns as data won't be missed due to devices being offline."

In addition, Qualcomm's artificial intelligence (AI) engine, used to enhance connectivity, gaming, and photography, will be leveraged by Intercept X for optimization purposes.

Security, too, should start at the hardware level. Sophos' solution will be applied to root of trust systems in Snapdragon PCs to bolster "cryptographic integrity."

"By working with Sophos, we are taking on-device security to a new level by enhancing their industry-leading endpoint protection with AI accelerated threat detection on our solutions," commented Miguel Nunes, senior director of Product Management at Qualcomm. "We're excited for Sophos to transform computing with next-generation enterprise-grade security on 5G powered Snapdragon compute platforms."

Intercept X for Snapdragon platforms will be available in the second half of 2021.

