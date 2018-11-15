Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ out now: $25 for cut-down Pi 3 B+ with quad-core CPU

The Raspberry Pi Foundation has announced the Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+, offering several major improvements over the current compact version of the classic Raspberry Pi 1 Model A+.

The current Model A+ was getting long in the tooth, announced in November 2014 as the successor to the original Model A. The 2014 Model 1 A+ still employed the first Raspberry Pi's single-core chipset.

The new Pi 3 A+, available today, gains the same quad-core system on chip as the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ released earlier this year. The SoC is Broadcom's BCM2837B0, which is a 1.4GHz 64-bit quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 CPU.

Despite the upgraded specs, the Pi 3 A+ will still cost $25, or $10 less than Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+, which has double the memory.

One of the key differences with the Model B+ feature-wise is that the Pi 3 A+ lacks an Ethernet port and has only a single USB port.

Their absence permits the smaller form factor, which is more squarish compared with the Pi 3B+. Like the Pi Zero, the new Pi 3 A+ has 512MB of RAM, which is double the RAM of the 2014 model when it launched. The old A+ doubled its RAM in 2016.

To ensure continuity, the Pi 3 A+ shares the same mechanical footprint as the 2014 Model A+, measuring 65mm × 56.5mm (2.56in × 2.22in), with the same 40-pin GPIO header. Its size makes it more appealing for projects that need a smaller computer.

However, the Pi 3 A+ does feature dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz 802.11ac wireless LAN, and Bluetooth 4.2.

The HDMI 1.3 port supports 1,080p monitors and TVs, and there's a microUSB connector for power, as well as a four-pole stereo audio output and composite video jack.

The Raspberry Pi Foundation said the Raspberry Pi 3 A+ will remain in production until at least January 2023.

Raspberry Pi 3 A+ is available from approved resellers, such as RS Components and Farnell element14.

Image: Raspberry Pi Foundation

Image: Raspberry Pi Foundation

Previous and related coverage

Raspberry Pi clone Rock Pi 4 starts at just $39 but with powerful RK3399 chip

A new Raspberry Pi competitor is due out soon with a more powerful processor made for a tight budget.

New Raspberry Pi-like Odroid-H2 board packs Intel Gemini Lake quad-core CPU

The new Odroid-H2 board could suit modders who want to build a Linux media and gaming system.

Raspberry Pi's new TV add-on is out: But there's a catch for US users

Raspberry Pi Foundation launches a Pi Zero-shaped TV add-on for the popular single-board computer.

Raspberry Pi A+-sized $10 La Frite Linux board has better specs at half the price

Libre Computer's $10 La Frite board offers a cheap alternative to the Raspberry Pi A+.

Raspberry Pi-like price, tiny six-core NanoPi NEO4 could be the perfect pocket server

The NanoPi NEO4 is the cheapest board based on a Rockchip 3399, but the catch is there's only 1GB RAM and you may need a separate heatsink

A Raspberry Pi-style computer you can build yourself: Blueberry Pi

Provided you can think of something useful to do with a board with only 64MB of on-chip RAM.

Google AI on Raspberry Pi: Now you get official TensorFlow support

Google's TensorFlow team makes it a whole lot easier to get AI up and running on a Raspberry Pi.

Raspberry Pi goes Android Auto: Now you can build your own cheap car head unit

Why buy a finished Android Auto head unit when you can hack one together with a Raspberry Pi 3?

Google includes a Raspberry Pi in a DIY smart speaker kit CNET

The updated kits are rolling out to Target and include everything you need to build your own smart speaker or smart camera.

Raspberry Pi: A cheat sheet TechRepublic

Everything you need to know about the tiny, ultra-cheap computer that has taken the world by storm.