Want to try Kindle Unlimited? Get a 3-month free trial now for Prime Day

Get a 3-month free trial to Kindle Unlimited during Prime Day. Amazon

If you want to more easily read on the go, a Kindle device is a great portable, lightweight option for readers who want all their magazines, books and audiobooks in one place. Not only are tons of Kindles on sale for Prime Day right now, but you can also get a 3-month free trial to Kindle Unlimited, for unlimited access to over 4 million digital titles, thousands of audiobooks, comics, and magazine subscriptions. It's a great time to snag a subscription for you or for that voracious bookworm in your life.

With an Unlimited subscription you can also borrow from Kindle's selection of Great on Kindle eBooks, high-quality nonfiction program. As someone who has a pile of crumpled magazines in the bottom of my work bag that I read on the subway, an Unlimited subscription that hosts all my favorite magazine titles and books would lighten my load.

You don't even actually need a Kindle to take advantage -- read all Kindle Unlimited has to offer on any device with the Kindle app.

After the three-month free trial ends, your Kindle Unlimited subscription will cost $12 a month. You can borrow up to 20 books at a time through an Unlimited subscription.