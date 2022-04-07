This app records and compares your golf swing to PGA pros

StackCommerce

Understandably, many people see the beginning of a new year as a time for self-improvement, and there's certainly nothing wrong with finding ways to become more productive or learn new skills. But we're well into the year now, so if your idea of relaxation is a nice long round of golf, you may want a little help with that.

One of the best ways to improve your golf game is to photograph or record your swing, but no one wants to spend money on a professional camera operator. Luckily, professional golfers created the Caddie View Golf Training System to help other golfers improve their form and swing.

It's a simple system that consists of three parts. First, the stick extends up to 36 inches and sits on a tripod that adds stability both on the course and the harder surfaces of a driving range. The phone mount lets you place a smartphone or tablet in the clip by lifting a tab at the top. Finally, the patented gear system makes it easy to tilt to whatever angle you wish. You can even use the included remote control like a ball marker.

The app provides more than 100 instructional videos from Caddie View's own pro PGA coaches. In fact, you can compare your swing side by side with a pro. You can also check the accuracy of your shot by tracing your ball's parabola.

There are even more detailed tools to help you analyze your swing in both fast and slow motion. The app lets you draw lines, angles, rectangles, and other details. And once you're satisfied with your footage, you can export it to your social media accounts.

It's easy to see why more than 75% of the reviewers on appgrooves.com gave the Caddie View app a perfect five-star rating. So get the Caddie View Golf Training System: Stick, Control, & App today while it's only $69. It's also available in Grey and White Grey.