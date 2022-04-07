Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’: What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close

This app records and compares your golf swing to PGA pros

Want to improve your game? The Caddie View system has a tripod, app, 36" pole to hold your phone, and remote control to help you succeed.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

Understandably, many people see the beginning of a new year as a time for self-improvement, and there's certainly nothing wrong with finding ways to become more productive or learn new skills. But we're well into the year now, so if your idea of relaxation is a nice long round of golf, you may want a little help with that.

One of the best ways to improve your golf game is to photograph or record your swing, but no one wants to spend money on a professional camera operator. Luckily, professional golfers created the Caddie View Golf Training System to help other golfers improve their form and swing.

It's a simple system that consists of three parts. First, the stick extends up to 36 inches and sits on a tripod that adds stability both on the course and the harder surfaces of a driving range. The phone mount lets you place a smartphone or tablet in the clip by lifting a tab at the top. Finally, the patented gear system makes it easy to tilt to whatever angle you wish. You can even use the included remote control like a ball marker.

The app provides more than 100 instructional videos from Caddie View's own pro PGA coaches. In fact, you can compare your swing side by side with a pro. You can also check the accuracy of your shot by tracing your ball's parabola.

Caddie View Golf Training System: Stick, Control, & App

$69.99 at ZDNet Academy

There are even more detailed tools to help you analyze your swing in both fast and slow motion. The app lets you draw lines, angles, rectangles, and other details. And once you're satisfied with your footage, you can export it to your social media accounts.

It's easy to see why more than 75% of the reviewers on appgrooves.com gave the Caddie View app a perfect five-star rating. So get the Caddie View Golf Training System: Stick, Control, & App today while it's only $69. It's also available in Grey and White Grey.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments