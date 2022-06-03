Recover lost drive data with 19% off this fan-favorite data recovery program

StackCommerce

We've all been there. A failed drive destroys some of our vital data, permanently wiping files we desperately need. Of course, the best way to avoid this is by taking preventative measures such as backing up your data, but if you didn't have that foresight, a recovery program like MiniTool might come in handy.

MiniTool allows you to recover an unlimited amount of data from over a dozen media and device types, whether lost or deleted. You can use MiniTool on Windows computers, USB drives, memory and SD cards, external hard drives, RAID drives and even cameras.

The lifetime subscription comes with all of the Free Edition's features, but the 1GB data restoration cap doesn't limit you. You will be able to quickly recover data from formatted or inaccessible drives, even files from drives that were accidentally deleted. In addition, the CD/DVD Drive recovery function lets you recover music files, and you can retrieve lost photos from PCs using Windows 7 to Windows 11.

This subscription is for the newest version 11 of the MiniTool, with a new data structure on the scan result page and a fixing a bug preventing files from showing from specified paths. Also, both the main interface and the Filter function have been optimized.

Eight different file systems are supported, including FAT, NTFS5, ISO9660, etc. All of the most common file types are included, such as documents, graphics, video, audio, email and archives. Lifetime subscribers also receive program updates as they're released. So it's easy to see why the MiniTool has an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot and 4.5 out of 5 on Capterra.

