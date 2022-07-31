Replace phone stand, chargers, and cables with a wireless docking station for $36

StackCommerce

Whether you're a digital nomad with limited space in your bags or working from home with limited space on your desk, one thing is certain; there is no longer any need to put up with the annoying clutter of charging cables. Now you can enjoy the convenience of wirelessly charging three devices simultaneously with the Charge & Fold 3-in-1 Docking Station.

You'll never again have to worry about needing multiple cables and chargers; simply pop your earbuds, phone, and smartwatch onto their designated spots. This docking station's design allows you to tilt your phone while it's docked so that you can view it regardless of whether it's positioned horizontally or vertically. Simplicity has never been this convenient.

The Charge and Fold can even be folded up to move around the house from desk to bedside table or to take with you when you travel. It also has a number of built-in safety features, so your devices are prevented from overheating, over-charging, over-voltage, and over-current. The docking station is even capable of detecting the presence of foreign objects.

There is a fast charging mode of 7.5W for a variety of iPhones, including the 8/8 Plus and models in the 11 and 12 series. Wireless charging of 10W is possible for a number of Note and Galaxy models of Samsung phones. The Charge and Fold can also provide fast wireless charging of 15W for some Huawei phones.

Wireless charging of 5W is supported for other Qi-standard phones, as well as Apple Watch Series 1 through 5. The docking station is also suitable for various wireless headphones from Apple, Xiaomi, and more. It even supports hybrid charging between Android and Apple.

Users are quite happy with their folding wireless charger, with one user being particularly pleased that it is easy to set up and "... the touch/LED light is nice."

Start enjoying the convenience of being able to charge up to three devices at the same time wirelessly; get a Charge & Fold 3-in-1 Docking Station today while it's on sale for just $35.99.