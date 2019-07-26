Reserve your Samsung Galaxy Note 10 now, receive it on August 23rd

What we know about Samsung Galaxy Note 10 It's officially summer, so that means one thing: The next Galaxy Note is nearing release. Here's everything we know so far. Read more: https://zd.net/326mIMm

As a die-hard fan of the Samsung Galaxy Note line, it's a given that I will be upgrading from my awesome Note 9 to the Note 10. Last year I purchased my Note 9 using the Samsung Upgrade Program and I am 10 days away from being eligible to upgrade to another phone. However, the current Note 10 reservation option may shake out to be a better deal overall.

There is no obligation to purchase the "next generation of Galaxy" (aka Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus), but if you fill out the form to reserve this new phone between now and August 7th, then you will be able to place your order to have your phone arrive on August 23rd. After the phone is announced then you will receive an email to complete your order. There is no pricing or specifics on this new Galaxy phone in this reservation system.

If you decide to also participate in the Samsung trade-in program then you can get up to $600 credited back, along with a $50 instant credit to use towards devices and accessories. Trade-in phones and values include the following:

Galaxy Note 9/S10 models: $600

Galaxy Note 8/S9 models: $300

Galaxy S7 and S8 models: $200

Apple iPhone X/XS/XR/XS Max: $600

iPhone 7 and 8 models: $350

iPhone 6S and 6S Plus: $250

Pixel 3 models: $600

Pixel 2 models: $300

Pixel models: $200

My Note 9 is worth $600 in trade-in value and if I use this promotion I also get $50 credit to use. I currently owe $524.39 on my Note 9 through the upgrade program so it looks like I could pay off the phone and end up with about $100 credit towards the new Note 10. As I understand the upgrade program, trading in my Note 9 essentially pays it off so I just start over paying a monthly fee with the new device. I'll have to look into this a bit more, but I'm not sure an upgrade program offers any benefit over 0% financing over 24 months.

If anyone has experience with the Samsung Upgrade Program, please leave a comment describing your experience and advice on how you recommend I proceed with the next Note.

