RMIT Online expands AWS partnership with new cloud courses

The Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) Online has announced another set of courses that are aimed at filling Australia's demands for tech-related skills.

RMIT Online has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to run two courses, called AWS Cloud Practitioner and AWS Cloud Architect, that it said will provide learners with a better understanding of cloud computing and broader business considerations related to the cloud.

AWS Cloud Practitioner is an entry-level course for business and technology professionals that will help them prepare for the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner exam, while AWS Cloud Architect is intended for technology professionals that want to design, prepare, and optimise cloud computing environments "to deliver business outcomes".

Upon completion of the latter course, students will receive an RMIT credential and have the option to sit the AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate exam.

See also: RMIT develops method to 'predict people's personalities' using phone accelorometers

"Cloud computing is continuing to revolutionise how businesses across Australia operate and how their employees work," RMIT Online CEO Helen Souness said.

"By offering these industry-developed and certified courses we hope to help bridge gaps that companies across Australia might be facing to ensure they are cloud-ready."

Both courses will run for six weeks.

This isn't the first time the university has partnered with AWS to create an online course. In September last year, the organisations rolled out various short courses that focused on artificial intelligence (AI), and virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR).

Separately, RMIT Online launched a slew of tech-related university courses late last year, which were also part of the university's plan to tackle the impending skills shortage in Australia.

The university in April also partnered with the National Australia Bank and Palo Alto Networks to create an online cybersecurity course.

Related Coverage

RMIT partners with NAB and Palo Alto Networks for new cybersecurity course

The course will cover the fundamentals of cybersecurity and offer students a professional pathway to working in technology.

NAB and La Trobe partner to lift Australia's cyber capabilities

The university and the bank have formed a 'strategic alliance' to deliver cybersecurity-focused research, teaching, and workforce development

Blockchain courses stick for RMIT

Following a blockchain university short course, RMIT has decided to offer two further 'comprehensive' courses on distributed ledger technology.

RMIT Online adds more tech-focused courses to tackle skills shortage

The online arm of RMIT is launching new courses in self-driving cars engineering, robotics, AI, and front-end web development.

3 reasons why the tech talent shortage is overblown (TechRepublic)

Tech employers actually have an easier time finding talent than those in many other industries, according to an Indeed report.

12 operations roles with the greatest IT skills shortages, and how to fill them (TechRepublic)

Digital transformation efforts have put a strain on development, security, and operations teams, according to 451 Research and Polyverse.