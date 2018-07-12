Russia: We want volunteers to help us censor the internet

Video: Telegram drags Google, Amazon cloud services into Russia privacy battle.

The Russian authorities like censoring the internet. Roskomnadzor, the country's communications regulator, has an ever-expanding list of sites that internet service providers must block.

The list takes in everything from LGBT sites to critics of the Kremlin and sites that allegedly carry terrorist propaganda, the main justification for many of Russia's online censorship and surveillance laws.

Free-speech activists reckon the number of blocked websites now tops 100,000, but how best to keep adding to that list? According to Russia's interior minister, Vladimir Kolokoltsev, volunteers should step up to aid the search for banned information.

Kolokoltsev was speaking to a group of search-and-rescue volunteers when he made the suggestion, according to the business site RBC, and the news was subsequently reported by the English-language Moscow Times.

While his speech was largely about the challenges faced by those trying to find missing people, he also said volunteers could help public authorities in preventing drug abuse, combating juvenile delinquency, and "monitoring the internet networks to search for banned information".

SEE: Cybersecurity in an IoT and mobile world (ZDNet special report) | Download the report as a PDF (TechRepublic)

China has long used citizen volunteers to scour online platforms for discussions about subjects that the authorities want to suppress.

The typical tactic there is for the volunteers to wade into the discussion and bury the political talk with disinformation or by changing the subject. That's in addition to China's 'Great Firewall' filtering of unwelcome content, which Russia has appeared keen to emulate in recent years.

In Russia, the authorities have been stepping up the sentencing of people for "extremist" online behavior, such as criticizing the Putin regime.

This activity can include sharing images or even just liking certain posts, but the Russian Supreme Court has pushed back to a degree, saying that reposting things cannot be a crime.

Last year president Putin banned the use of virtual private networks (VPNs), because the tools can help people bypass site blocks in the country.

The Russian government has also classified bloggers and activists as media, to put them under harsher censorship rules.

Previous and related coverage

Google, Amazon drawn into Telegram ban as Russia blocks millions of IP addresses

Russia's quest to stop encrypted messaging app Telegram also blocks thousands of Amazon, Google addresses.

Russia's 'Big Brother' data law now in force: Kremlin spies are the big winners

To help Russian security services, providers will now have to keep customers' texts, calls, and chat logs in full.

Google to 'derank' results from Russia Today, Sputnik (CNET)

Eric Schmidt, executive chairman of Google parent Alphabet, says Google's algorithms can help limit the spread of misinformation.

FBI to all router users: Reboot now to neuter Russia's VPNFilter malware

The FBI is recommending that all small business and home router owners reboot devices, even if they're not among the brands known to be affected.

Kaspersky Lab to shift US customer data from Russia to Switzerland

Kaspersky Lab also plans to move the tools and systems used to compile products from its source code to the country.

How state actors like Russia perpetrate cyberattacks (TechRepublic)

Carson Sweet, CTO of CloudPassage, explains the hacking tactics used by nation-states.