Samsung announces DeX Pad availability for $99.99, free with new Galaxy S9 purchase

Back in February when the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus were announced, see our full review, the new DeX Pad was also revealed. Today, Samsung announced that the DeX Pad will be available in the US beginning 13 May for $99.99.

If you have been thinking of a Samsung Galaxy S9 and a new DeX Pad, then you will be pleased to know that new Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus orders starting today will include a free DeX Pad. This is limited time offer, expires on 30 April, and buying your S9/S9 Plus from Samsung is the best way to avoid carrier bloatware too.

Samsung DeX is a powerful enterprise tool and with a device as capable as a Galaxy S9, you can truly enjoy a virtual desktop experience powered by a smartphone.

The Samsung DeX Pad has two USB-A ports, one USB-C port for powering the DeX Pad and your Galaxy smartphone, and an HDMI port. It outputs 1920x1080 and 2560x1440 resolution to a display. The DeX Pad supports the Galaxy S8, Note 8, and S9 models with the Android 8.0 update.