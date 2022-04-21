Samsung claims the Galaxy A brings you closer to your dad

Screenshot by ZDNet

Parental relationships are rarely easy.

You get to a certain age, take one look at your parents and think: "Ew."

Or, more generously: "There, there. It's going to be OK."

Rarely, though, do you get the opportunity to enjoy astonishing adventures with your parents. Courtesy of a cellphone, that is.

Please let me introduce you, then, to Samsung's attempt to make its Galaxy A phones stand for Adventure.

Of course, Samsung could have tried calling these phones the Samsung Galaxy Adventure series. For some strange reason, it preferred A33, A53 and A73.

Which strikes me as less than adventurous.

However, the company believes that if young people buy one of these phones, they and their dads can escape to another world.

It's all here in a new, three-minute spectacular Samsung just emitted.

"I need awesome Galaxy A," declares the young son, as an A descends upon his sofa-slouching self. From somewhere.

Also: She wanted a Samsung Galaxy S22. Verizon stopped her from getting it

"Why?" asks his dad, reasonably.

Suddenly, they roll off, still on their sofa, to experience the A for Adventure.

The son declares he needs an "Awesome camera."

Dad looks as if he needs Awesome Welles to intervene but only repeats his "Why?"

Oh, but the A erases objects. We all need that in our lives.

Perhaps you already know where this is going: on a sofa, to locations that demonstrate the phone's capabilities.

A nearby cave where monsters live, to show off low-light video, for example. Come on; you must have cave-dwelling monsters in your neighborhood.

Also: Samsung wants you to go out all night (and recover quickly in the morning)

The fantasy has only just begun. We meet a fine young rodent with astonishing capabilities. ("Why?" I hear you cry.)

At night, over an open fire, dad and son watch a movie on the A's screen. It looks like a B movie, but so what? They're bonding.

And they're still on the sofa. They didn't even bother going home.

ZDNet Recommends The best 5G phones 5G is now standard on US networks, and these are the top phones that support it. Read More

Are you ready for the next sell?

"I need awesome battery life," says the son.

"Why?" says the dad.

"Because yesterday was the best day I've ever had with you, dad," replies the son.

We can look at this in many ways. One, these two haven't had many great days. And, two, how wonderful is it to ride around your neighborhood on a sofa with your dad?

I won't spoil the whole adventure. It's all done with many a wink and a gadget that's a cross between a laptop and a musical keyboard from a concert.

You realize, of course, that dad and son come ever closer. To the point at which dad and son are united about the A, and mom decides she needs to know more about their sudden escape from the home.

The whole thing is adorable, ephemeral and very good value.

Perhaps, you think, that sums up the Galaxy A.

Those who know tell me it sums up parenting too.