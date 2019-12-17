Samsung denies selling a million Galaxy Fold devices

Samsung Electronics has denied earlier media reports that it has sold a million Galaxy Fold smartphones since the device went on sale in September.



Young Sohn, president of the Samsung Strategy & Innovation Center, made the claim about Galaxy Fold sales at the TechCrunch Disrupt conference in Berlin last week.



"And I think that the point is, we're selling [a] million of these products. There's a million people that want to use this product at $2,000," Sohn said at the time.



But a Samsung spokesperson has since told ZDNet that Sohn may have confused figures from an earlier estimate. The company is aiming to sell 500,000 units this year, the spokesperson said.

Samsung declined to comment on how many units have been sold so far.



Last year, Samsung mobile boss DJ Koh initially said the company aimed to ship a million Galaxy Fold devices before the phones went on sale.



But the company was forced to delay the device's planned April launch due to faulty review units. The Galaxy Fold only became available in September after the company made improvements to the foldable phone's design.



In November, Koh told South Korean media that the company still expected 500,000 Galaxy Fold units to be sold by the end of 2019 despite sales being pushed back.

Samsung is expected to launch a new foldable phone that shuts top down, in the so-called "clam-shell" form factor, early next year.

The conglomerate is also reportedly preparing a successor to the Galaxy Fold that will have a larger 8-inch screen and S-Pen support.

