Samsung is preparing 8-inch Galaxy Fold with S Pen: Report

Samsung is already preparing the second generation version of its Galaxy Fold foldable smartphone despite the first version still not being available to consumers, according a The Elec report.

The second generation Galaxy Fold will reportedly use the same in-folding technology as its predecessor, and will feature an 8-inch display and S Pen. Samsung has already requested its S Pen-making partner to make components for an S Pen that would fit inside the second Galaxy Fold, according to the South Korean tech news outlet.

Production for the second generation device is expected to begin around August.

The report also added that the second generation Galaxy Fold will be unveiled in December at the earliest, with a commercial launch planned for sometime next year.

The original Galaxy Fold, which sports a 7.3-inch display when opened and a 4.6-inch cover display when folded, was slated for an April launch in the US but has since been delayed indefinitely due to display durability issues.

Samsung at the time posted a statement explaining why the Galaxy Fold's launch was postponed [emphasis added].

Initial findings from the inspection of reported issues on the display showed that they could be associated with impact on the top and bottom exposed areas of the hinge. There was also an instance where substances found inside the device affected the display performance. We will take measures to strengthen the display protection. We will also enhance the guidance on care and use of the display including the protective layer so that our customers get the most out of their Galaxy Fold.

Since the initial announcement, Samsung has on numerous occasions said it would provide rescheduled sales date for the original Galaxy Fold, but no such date has been announced. Suppliers for the first generation Galaxy Fold have been given a 'stand by' order from Samsung, which means they can start production and supply right away after a launch date is set.

The South Korean tech giant is also reportedly preparing to unveil its new Galaxy Note on August 7.

