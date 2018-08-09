​Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will have PUBG for mobile pre-installed: Report

Samsung's soon-to-be-announced Galaxy Note 9 will have popular shooting game PUBG for Mobile pre-installed, local media NewsOne says.

The South Korean tech giant has signed partnerships with compatriot game developers and publishers such as Nexon and PUBG and will have their titles pre-installed on the phone, the report alleges. The games will be turned on via a launcher and not Google Play, it added.

Earlier, it was reported that the Galaxy Note 9 will have the Android version of Fortnite, a rival title to PUBG, exclusively.

The arrangement will allow game publishers to avoid paying commission to Google and reach millions of Note 9 buyers.

PUBG, or PlayerUnknowns' Battlegrounds, is a globally popular battle royale-style shooting game and competes with Fortnite.

Samsung is set to announce its second flagship phone of the year in New York, at 11am US ET time. The phablet will reportedly have a upgraded S Pen and 512GB of internal storage.

Earlier this week, Huawei launched its gaming smartphone Honor Play, which is also partnered with PUBG. A company executive at Honor has said that interest in mobile gaming is high and that there's no better time to launch gaming phones.

