Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Unpacked event: How to re-watch the show online

Samsung usually schedules several events throughout the year, but the most interesting, by far, are the "Unpacked" events for its updates to the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note lines. The latest Unpacked, on Aug. 7, focused entirely on the Galaxy Note 10.

As with many smartphone launches, you were able to stream the show online. Although the live stream itself has now concluded, Samsung kept it available so that people can tune in and watch or re-watch whenever they have time.

(Image: Samsung)

How to watch Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 event

On Wednesday, Aug. 7, Samsung hosted Unpacked in New York to announce the Galaxy Note 10. This event happened a couple weeks after Samsung announced its Galaxy Fold would finally launch in September. It also followed two rather quiet product launches for the new Samsung Galaxy Active 2 smartwatch and Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 tablet.

What time was the event?

Samsung uses the name "Unpacked" for all its smartphone launches, and this year was no different. The Galaxy Note 10 Unpacked event took place on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 4pm ET/1pm PT at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. It's the same time and place that the Galaxy Note 9 was launched last year.

Can you still watch the event online?

Yes. You can still watch the entire event online via the video at the top of this page. Other ways you can experience the unveiling: