Samsung Galaxy S20 5G and Z Flip: How to buy and where to find the best deals

If you're interested in one of the new Samsung Galaxy S20 models or the new Galaxy Z Flip, you need to hurry and buy it now. The Z Flip is available in limited quantities, and the S20 launch specials won't last long.

While the three Galaxy S20 models and the Z Flip can be ordered now, Samsung is also continuing to offer the Galaxy S10 models since they start at a lower price point than the least expensive $999 S20 model. As an additional bonus, Samsung dropped the price across the S10 line by $150, so last year's phone can be found at a good price and is still an extremely capable phone.

Galaxy Z Flip: When and where to buy

Availability starting on Feb. 14

Price is $1,380 and there will be limited quantities

The Galaxy Z Flip will be available in Mirror Purple and Mirror Black in stores and online through AT&T, Best Buy, Sprint, Samsung Experience Stores, and Samsung.com for $1,380.

Galaxy S20: When and where to buy

Pre-orders start at 9:01pm PT on 20 February, reserve now

Full availability starts March 6

Pre-orders start on Feb. 20 at 9:01pm PT. There are three models of the Galaxy S20: The standard Galaxy S20, the larger Galaxy S20 Plus, and the largest S20 Ultra with a stunning 108MP camera. To compare specs and features, go here. Once you decide which one you want to buy, browse where they're available (below) as well as the pre-order deals available at each place. You can purchase one of the three models in these available colors:

Galaxy S20: Best pre-order deals

Between Feb. 21, 2020 and March 5, 2020, consumers who pre-order can get a $100 Samsung credit with a Galaxy S20, $150 Samsung credit with a Galaxy S20 Plus, or $200 Samsung credit with a Galaxy S20 Ultra. Pre-order consumers can build their own Galaxy Ecosystem and redeem their Samsung credit for curated bundles or select products like Galaxy Buds Plus, QLED 8K TVs, SmartThings, chargers and more.

SAMSUNG

If you want to buy a Galaxy S20, you can pre-order it directly from Samsung with the instant credit options detailed above. Consumers who trade-in an eligible device on samsung.com, Best Buy or the Shop Samsung app can also get up to $600 towards the purchase of a device in the Galaxy S20 line.

Galaxy S20 128GB: $999.99

$999.99 Galaxy S20 Plus 128GB: $1,199.99

$1,199.99 Galaxy S20 Plus 512GB: $1,349.99

$1,349.99 Galaxy S20 Ultra 128GB: $1,399.99

$1,399.99 Galaxy S20 Ultra 512GB: $1,599.99

AT&T

AT&T will sell all variations of the Galaxy S20 line but has limited support for 5G networks. Nationwide support is planned for and launching in the middle of 2020. AT&T's 5G network uses the low-band spectrum, while its 5G Plus uses the mmWave (high-band) spectrum. The two upper-level S20 devices support both of these 5G networks.

For a limited time, customers who sign up for AT&T Unlimited Extra and AT&T Unlimited Elite, with the latest unlimited plans with 5G and 5G Plus service included, can get a Galaxy S20 5G free and a Galaxy S20 Plus 5G starting at $200 when they port a line, buy on a qualifying installment plan and trade-in an eligible smartphone.

T-MOBILE

The Galaxy S20 lineup supports T-Mobile's low-band frequency. The S20 Plus and S20 Ultra also support mid and high band frequencies and when the Sprint purchase is complete then T-Mobile will be the carrier providing 5G across all three layers. Thus, you can purchase the ultimate 5G phone and have the broadest coverage of frequencies on T-Mobile.

VERIZON

Verizon's Ultra Wideband 5G network is available now and is the fastest variation of 5G. The standard S20 launches a bit later because Verizon is working to roll out its low-band network, which is the only 5G network available on the Galaxy S20 model.

Verizon will also be selling the Samsung Galaxy Book S, available 13 February for $999.99. It is Samsung's first Galaxy computer with LTE. Galaxy Buds Plus will be available in stores on 6 March for $149.99.

XFINITY MOBILE

Comcast customers who switch to Xfinity Mobile between Feb. 21 February and April 5 will receive $300 off the new Galaxy S20. Existing Xfinity Mobile customers can also receive a $300 pre-paid card with the purchase of a Galaxy S20 device.

Xfinity Mobile is available to Xfinity Internet customers and includes up to five lines of unlimited nationwide talk and text, and no phone line access fees. Customers can choose from two straightforward data options: "By the Gig" shared data starting at 1GB for $12 (3GB for $30 and 10GB for $60), or Unlimited for $45 per month per line. 5G data options will be announced soon for Xfinity Mobile.

BEST BUY

Save up to $850 on a Galaxy S20 by trading in an eligible phone and activating the S20 on AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon.

SAM'S CLUB

Sam's Club members will receive a $200 Sam's Club eGift card with the preorder, activation, and purchase of any new Samsung Galaxy S20 5G device. Preorder any Galaxy S20 5G device between 12:01am ET Wednesday, Feb. 21and 11:59pm ET Sunday, March 1. Purchase on installment with AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, or US Cellular two-year carrier agreement. Purchase must be completed between Friday, March 6 and Sunday, March 8.