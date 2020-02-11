Samsung Galaxy Z Flip available Feb. 14 for $1,380 in limited quantities, here are the specs

Samsung started its Unpacked event showing off the Galaxy Z Flip, which will be available in limited quantities Feb. 14 starting at $1,380.
Rebecca Hirst, head of UK mobile product marketing at Samsung Mobile, said the Galaxy Z Flip is designed for people who want to be trend setters.
The Galaxy Z Flip comes in Mirror Purple, Mirror Gold and Mirror Black.
Hirst highlighted a flex mode hinge where the screen is split into two parts.
Here's a look at the specs:
- Display: 6.7" FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display (21.9:9) Infinity Flex Display 2636 x 1080 425ppi
- Cover Display: 1.1" Super AMOLED Display 300 x 112 303ppi
- Dimension and weight: Folded 73.6 x 87.4 x 17.3mm (Hinge) - 15.4mm (Sagging)
- Unfolded: 73.6 x 167.3 x 7.2mm - 6.9mm (Screen)*The thickness of Galaxy Z Flip when unfolded does not include the frame of the main display. 183 grams
- Front camera: 10MP Selfie Camera: F2.4 Pixel size: 1.22μm FOV: 80 ˚
- Rear dual camera: 12MP Ultra Wide Camera: F2.2 Pixel size: 1.12μm FOV: 123 ˚
- 12MP Wide-angle Camera: Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8 Pixel size: 1.4μm FOV: 78 ˚ OIS for Rear Wide-angle Camera (Optical Image Stabilization); Up to 8x digital zoom; HDR10+ recording; Tracking AF
- 7 ㎚ 64-bit Octa-Core Processor
- Memory and storage: 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage with SIM card available.
- 3,300 mAh dual battery.
