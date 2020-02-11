Samsung Galaxy Z Flip available Feb. 14 for $1,380 in limited quantities, here are the specs

Samsung started its Unpacked event showing off the Galaxy Z Flip, which will be available in limited quantities Feb. 14 starting at $1,380.

Rebecca Hirst, head of UK mobile product marketing at Samsung Mobile, said the Galaxy Z Flip is designed for people who want to be trend setters.

The Galaxy Z Flip comes in Mirror Purple, Mirror Gold and Mirror Black.

Hirst highlighted a flex mode hinge where the screen is split into two parts.

Here's a look at the specs: