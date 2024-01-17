'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
How to preorder the Samsung Galaxy S24 series - and where to find the best deals
One of Samsung's biggest events of the year is here: Samsung Unpacked. During the keynote, Samsung announced the new lineup of its flagship smartphones in the Galaxy S24 series: the S24, S24+, and the S24 Ultra. The company also announced its new on-device and cloud-based AI model, Galaxy AI, which is built into each of the new devices.
Preorders for the Galaxy S24 series start today, and all the products announced will officially go on sale on Wednesday, Jan. 31. Here's how to preorder every new Galaxy smartphone, and where to find the best deals.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung's largest and most powerful smartphone comes with a quad-camera system, including a new 50MP telephoto camera with 5X optical zoom. It also is made out of a more durable Corning Gorilla Glass Armor with a Titanium frame (just like the iPhone 15 Pro), and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor to bring the new Galaxy AI features to life. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra starts at $1,299, a $100 price bump from last year's model.
Samsung
If you preorder from Samsung.com, the company is offering free storage upgrades, including the option to purchase a 512GB S24 Ultra and receive a 1TB model upgrade at no additional cost. Plus, Samsung customers can also receive a $100 Samsung Credit (while supplies last).
Verizon
Verizon customers can buy the S24 Ultra starting at $36.11 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $1,299.99 retail). Plus, Verizon is offering deals like $1,000 off the S24 Ultra by trading in any Samsung device of any condition and a free memory bump (256GB for the price of 128GB, or 512GB for the price of 256GB).
Xfinity Mobile
New and existing Xfinity Mobile customers can get up to $800 off and double the storage on a new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra when they preorder now through Jan. 30. Customers who do not have a trade-in can still receive up to $500 off the new family of Galaxy phones when they preorder.
Samsung Galaxy S24+
Meanwhile, Samsung's middle-of-the-road device is the Samsung Galaxy S24+. New features for this smartphone include a 6.7-inch QHD+ display, nightography improvements (larger camera sensors + wider OIS) in its rear, 2,600 nits of peak brightness, and a larger battery capacity. The Galaxy S24+ starts at $999.
Samsung
Customers who preorder the Samsung Galaxy S24+ at Samsung.com can receive a free storage upgrade - as well as a $100 Samsung Credit (while supplies last).
Verizon
Verizon customers can buy the S24+ starting at $27.77 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $999.99 retail). Plus, Verizon is offering deals like a free Galaxy S24+ by trading in any Samsung device of any condition and a free memory bump (256GB for the price of 128GB, or 512GB for the price of 256GB).
Xfinity Mobile
New and existing Xfinity Mobile customers can get up to $800 off and double the storage on a new Samsung Galaxy S24+ when they preorder now through Jan. 30. Customers who do not have a trade-in can still receive up to $500 off the new family of Galaxy phones when they preorder.
Samsung Galaxy S24
The Samsung Galaxy S24 has almost all the same features as the S24+. aside from smaller storage options (128GB) and a smaller display (6.2-inch FHD+). You'll still get the same camera system and the thinner, flat-edge design, as well as the same color options of violet, yellow, gray, and black. The Galaxy S24 starts at $799.
Samsung
Customers who preorder the Samsung Galaxy S24+ at Samsung.com will receive a free storage upgrade, as well as a $100 Samsung Credit (while supplies last).
Verizon
Verizon customers can buy the S24 starting at $22.22 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $799.99 retail). Plus, Verizon is offering deals like a free Galaxy S24 by trading in any Samsung device of any condition and a free memory bump (256GB for the price of 128GB, or 512GB for the price of 256GB).
Xfinity Mobile
New and existing Xfinity Mobile customers can get a new Samsung Galaxy S24 128GB phone for free with an eligible trade in. Customers who do not have a trade-in can still receive up to $500 off the new family of Galaxy phones when they preorder.