Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Flip 3: Best preorder deals

Samsung has officially announced and begun selling its latest flagship foldable phones: The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Looking at their spec sheets and pricing, the Z Fold 3 is clearly the more premium phone, offering a 7.6-inch main display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, a whopping 12GB of RAM, and either 256GB or 512GB of storage. But the smaller Z Flip 3 is cheaper, and it also packs a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate screen as well as support for 5G and other powerhouse specs.

If you're interested in buying one of these devices right now, here's everything you need to know.

What color and storage sizes are available? Color and storage sizes for Samsung's latest foldable phones is as follows: OPTIONS: 128GB 256GB 512GB Z Fold 3 N/A Phantom green

Phantom silver Phantom black Z Flip 3 Cream

Green

Lavender

Phantom black Phantom black

N/A

How much do the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 cost? Pricing for Samsung's latest foldable phones is as follows: US PRICING: 128GB 256GB 512GB Z Fold 3 N/A $1,799 $1,899 Z Flip 3 $999 $1,049 N/A

When can you buy the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3? Samsung has already begun taking pre-orders for both foldable phones. If you buy either one (or both), your order is expected to arrive on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.

Where can you buy the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3? You can order Samsung's latest foldable phones from the following stores and carriers: BUY FROM: 128GB 256GB 512GB Z Fold 3 N/A Samsung

Verizon

AT&T

T-Mobile Samsung

Verizon

AT&T

T-Mobile Z Flip 3 Samsung

Verizon

AT&T

T-Mobile Samsung

Verizon

AT&T

T-Mobile N/A

Below are the best deals we've spotted so far from Samsung as well as carriers and retailers selling the foldables.

