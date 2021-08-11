Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Flip 3: Best preorder deals

Samsung has officially announced and begun selling its latest flagship foldable phones: The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.
Looking at their spec sheets and pricing, the Z Fold 3 is clearly the more premium phone, offering a 7.6-inch main display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, a whopping 12GB of RAM, and either 256GB or 512GB of storage. But the smaller Z Flip 3 is cheaper, and it also packs a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate screen as well as support for 5G and other powerhouse specs.
If you're interested in buying one of these devices right now, here's everything you need to know.
What color and storage sizes are available?
Color and storage sizes for Samsung's latest foldable phones is as follows:
OPTIONS:
|128GB
|256GB
|512GB
|Z Fold 3
|Z Flip 3
How much do the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 cost?
Pricing for Samsung's latest foldable phones is as follows:
US PRICING:
|128GB
|256GB
|512GB
|Z Fold 3
|Z Flip 3
When can you buy the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3?
Samsung has already begun taking pre-orders for both foldable phones. If you buy either one (or both), your order is expected to arrive on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.
Where can you buy the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3?
You can order Samsung's latest foldable phones from the following stores and carriers:
BUY FROM:
|128GB
|256GB
|512GB
|Z Fold 3
|Z Flip 3
What are the best pre-order deals?
Below are the best deals we've spotted so far from Samsung as well as carriers and retailers selling the foldables. Keep checking back, as ZDNet will update this guide with more offers.
Samsung
Best Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 deals
You can order the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 directly from Samsung starting Aug. 11. You can do so through its website or by using the Shop Samsung Android app. If you choose to buy from Samsung, you get access to three extra color options for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 as well as some mouth-watering promotions.
For instance, you'll get a $200 credit to use with Samsung when you buy a Galaxy Z Fold 3 -- if you pre-order before Aug. 26. You can also get a $150 credit when you buy a Galaxy Z Flip 3. Plus, if you select a Care Plus plan at checkout, you'll get 12 months of credits toward the 36-month plan, equaling one free year of Care Plus.
Verizon Wireless
Best Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 deals
Verizon is also accepting pre-orders, but the phones won't hit stores until Aug. 27. Either way, Verizon is offering some impressive deals, such as up to $1,000 off the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3 when you switch to the carrier, trade in a phone, or select an Unlimited plan. You can also get up to $500 to help leave your old carrier.
If you're already a Verizon customer, you can save $500 on a Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3 with an approved trade-in and sign up for an unlimited plan. There's even a buy-one-get-one deal -- where you buy one Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3 and get another Galaxy Z Flip 3 for free. You just need an approved Unlimited plan.
AT&T
Best Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 deals
Pre-orders are of course also open at AT&T. New and current customers can save up to $1,000 on a Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3 with an approved trade-in. You just need to be on an eligible unlimited plan to qualify.
T-Mobile
Best Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 deals
Finally, T-Mobile is another US carrier accepting pre-orders. You can get a $1,000 discount on the Galaxy Z Flip 3, essentially making the foldable free. Or you can apply the same deal to the Galaxy Z Fold 3, though it won't be free in the end. Both offers require that you trade in an eligible phone and sign up for T-Mobile's Magenta MAX plan. If you don't want a Magenta MAX plan, you can still do a trade-in and save $500 on either new phone.
Do you plan to pre-order Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3? Let us know in the comments below.
