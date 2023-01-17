Samsung just extended its at-home self-repair service to laptops

Samsung

When your device is broken, getting it somewhere to get repaired can be such a hassle. For that reason, Samsung created its self-repair service which lets you fix your device yourself from the convenience of your home. Starting today, the service will be available to more devices, including laptops.

The self-repair program previously included Galaxy S20, S21 and Tab S7 devices. Now the program has expanded to the Galaxy Book Pro 15" and Galaxy Book Pro 360 15" PCs, as well as the Galaxy S22 series.

Samsung works with iFixit to provide customers with the service. All a device owner has to do is select the right repair kit on the iFixit website and purchase it. Once it arrives at their home, to complete the repair, the device owner can watch a video tutorial online with step-by-step instructions.

Galaxy Book owners will have access to seven repairs through the program including the case front, case rear, display, battery, touchpad, power key with fingerprint reader, and rubber foot, according to Samsung. Smartphone owners will have the ability to replace display assemblies, back glass, and charging ports.

The repair kits will be available for purchase starting today. Other Samsung at-home repair options include the Samsung Beyond Boundaries program which sends technicians to your house for at-home repairs as long as you live within a four hour radius of a Samsung care center, and the Samsung Travel Techs program which dispatches technicians to customers outside the radius.