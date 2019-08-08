Samsung Galaxy Note 10: How to buy and where to find the best deals

To 5G or not to 5G? Galaxy Note 10 delivers 'extremely capable upgrade' for business users Samsung just announced its Galaxy Note series update with the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus. Expected internal updates were made, along with improvements to the S Pen capability and camera functionality. Read more: https://zd.net/2ZGxFST

If you're interested in one of the new Samsung Galaxy Note 10 models, you need to hurry and buy it now.

It's already available to pre-order, and for a limited time, there are quite a few special discounts for those who buy one first. Do not wait until it becomes fully available at retailers later this month, because you'll lose out on the ability to save hundreds of dollars or even get a second model for free. Check out some of the best Galaxy Note 10 pre-order deals we've found below.

Galaxy Note 10: When and where to buy

Pre-orders start at 9 pm PT on Aug. 7

Full availability starts Aug. 23

Pre-orders opened at 9pm PT on Aug. 7 -- mere hours after Samsung unveiled the device. But availability is limited to Samsung's own online and physical stores, plus the big carriers. Full availability won't start until Aug. 23, which is when you'll be able to buy a model at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Costco, Sam's Club, Target, and Walmart.

Galaxy Note 10: Best pre-order deals

There are three models of the Galaxy Note 10: the standard Galaxy Note 10, the larger Galaxy Note 10 Plus, and a version of the Galaxy Note 10 Plus with 5G connectivity. To compare specs and features, go here. Once you decide which one you want to buy, browse where they're available (below) as well as the pre-order deals available at each place:

SAMSUNG

If you want to buy the Galaxy Note 10 unlocked, you can pre-order it directly from Samsung beginning Aug. 7. Buy one between Aug. 8 and Aug. 22, and you'll get a $150 Samsung credit for the Galaxy Note 10 Plus or Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G. Alternatively, you can get $100 for the standard Galaxy Note 10. And if you trade in an phone, you'll get up to $60 credit.

Galaxy Note 10: $950

$950 Galaxy Note 10 Plus 256GB: $1,100

$1,100 Galaxy Note 10 Plus 512GB: $1,200

VERIZON

Verizon is offering all three Galaxy Note 10 models with impressive discounts. For instance, if you buy a Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G on a payment plan, you'll get a second Galaxy Note 10 for free (or $950 toward a second Galaxy Note 10 or Galaxy S10 model). A new line of service and an unlimited plan are required, and the credit is applied over 24 or 36 months.

Also, if you pre-order a Galaxy Note 10, you'll get a $100 gift card for Samsung.com for the Note 10, $150 for the Note 10 Plus, or Note 10 Plus 5G. Finally, if you trade-in, you can get you up to $450 of credit toward a Galaxy Note 10 on a Verizon payment plan -- if the plan is unlimited. Keep in mind you can't use this deal with the BOGO deal Verizon is also offering.

T-MOBILE

T-Mobile, too, will carry the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus, but the Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G will arrive at a later date. If you buy a Galaxy Note 10 or Note 10 Plus, T-Mobile will give you a second Note 10 for free -- or $950 toward a Note 10 Plus if you open a new line. You can also trade-in for up to $300 credit toward a Note 10 or Note 10 Plus.

AT&T

AT&T will have the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus right away, and it expects to have the Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G in the coming months. From what we can tell, AT&T is not offering any special deals, though you can get any model on AT&T Next.

SPRINT

Sprint is offering the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus as well -- and you can get them on a lease at half price. That price is only available during the pre-order phase, however.

For more great deals on devices, gadgetry, and tech for your enterprise, business, or home office, see ZDNet's Business Bargain Hunter blog. Affiliate disclosure: ZDNet may earn a commission from some of the products featured on this page.