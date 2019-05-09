Samsung launches first 64Mp image sensor for smartphones

× gw1-gm2.jpg

Samsung Electronics has launched 64-mp and 48mp image sensors aimed at smartphones launching in the fall.

The Isocell Bright GW1 is 64MP and the Isocell Bright GM2 is 48MP, with both sensors being 0.8μm in size like their predecessors.

Both sensors have the company's proprietary Isocell Plus technology that reduces light leakage, as well as Tetracell technology which uses four pixels like one to allow for better photos to be taken in dark environments.

The sensors also have a dual conversion gain feature that reduces noise and increases color accuracy. The GW1 also supports 480fps Full HD slow motion filming and will have High Dynamic Range.

The South Korean tech giant launched the 48MP Isocell Bright GM1 and 32MP Isocell Bright GD1 back in October last year, which are used in the Galaxy S10 series smartphones.

Image sensors have proven to be lucrative for Samsung's System LSI business as more smartphones use triple-camera set-ups. Handset vendors are also pushing full-screen designs requiring smaller sensors.

The new offering will almost certainly power the Galaxy Note 10 series smartphones that are expected to launch in the second half of 2019. The sensors will also allow Samsung to compete with Japanese rival Sony, the market leader, as Chinese clients have historically been the fastest to adopt multi-camera set-ups.

At a media briefing in Seoul, executive vice president of Samsung's sensor business Yongin Park, said the company is also looking into new applications for sensors for autonomous vehicles going forward.

Samsung announced in April that it will invest 133 trillion won by 2030 to become global top in logic chips.

Related Coverage

Samsung to customers: Do you still want your $2,000 Galaxy Fold?

Samsung is asking pre-order customers to confirm if they still want to proceed with their Galaxy Fold order.

Samsung launches IoT processor Exynos i T100

The Internet of Things processor is optimised for data communications shorter than 100 metres, Samsung said.

Samsung and Huawei crush Apple's smartphone global market share

It wasn't long ago that it looked like Apple would overtake Samsung to grab the biggest chunk of the global smartphone market. But now the company has been pushed into third place by Huawei.

Samsung Q1 profits plummet from lowered chip demand

Samsung has posted operating profits of 6.23 trillion won for the first quarter of 2019, its lowest since the 2016 Galaxy Note 7 recall, with the company attributing the decline to lowered demand for memory chips.

Galaxy Fold: The issues and the 'fix' (TechRepublic)

ZDNet's Adrian Kingsley-Hughes sits down with TechRepublic's Karen Roby to talk about all of the issues with the latest Galaxy foldable phone and what Samsung is doing to solve these problems.