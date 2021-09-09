Samsung launches business versions of Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Book

Samsung continues to round out its PC lineup with the launch of the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book for business use.

The launch of the two laptops lands after the summer launch of the Galaxy Book Pro 360 starting at $1,199 and Galaxy Book Pro starting at $999. Those two devices were premium consumer devices.

The Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book for businesses include Windows 10 Pro and upgrade options to Windows 11 Pro, IT management and deployment features and 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch configurations.

Many of the features of the business versions of the Galaxy Book duo rhyme with the premium consumer siblings.

Like other PC makers, Samsung is targeting the work-from-anywhere crowd and hybrid work scenarios. Features include Wi-Fi 6 compatibility, Intel Evo-certified 11th Gen Core processors and security tools.

Pricing for the business versions of the Galaxy Book will be available through Samsung and CDW with pricing starting at $899.

Samsung's B2B plays include:

Bring your own device

Mobility

Infrastructure