Samsung launches business versions of Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Book

Samsung continues to round out its PC lineup with the launch of the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book for business use.
The launch of the two laptops lands after the summer launch of the Galaxy Book Pro 360 starting at $1,199 and Galaxy Book Pro starting at $999. Those two devices were premium consumer devices.
The Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book for businesses include Windows 10 Pro and upgrade options to Windows 11 Pro, IT management and deployment features and 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch configurations.
samsung-galaxy-book-pro-b2b.png
Many of the features of the business versions of the Galaxy Book duo rhyme with the premium consumer siblings.
Like other PC makers, Samsung is targeting the work-from-anywhere crowd and hybrid work scenarios. Features include Wi-Fi 6 compatibility, Intel Evo-certified 11th Gen Core processors and security tools.
Pricing for the business versions of the Galaxy Book will be available through Samsung and CDW with pricing starting at $899.
Samsung's B2B plays include:
Bring your own device
- Samsung launches Galaxy Book Pro starting at $999, Galaxy Book Pro 360 at $1,199
- One month with Samsung's Galaxy Book Pro 360 laptop: A great Swiss knife that could be sharper
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 hands-on review: Sturdier and sleeker
- How Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are all about business
Mobility
- Samsung readying Galaxy Chromebook Go as potential budget alternative to Galaxy Chromebook 2
- Walmart to roll out 740,000 Galaxy XCover Pro smartphones and Me@Walmart app to workers
- Samsung launches Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
- Samsung launches Galaxy A52 5G, A42 5G, A32 5G, A12, and A02s in US
- Best rugged phones in 2021: Get work done in the field without a case
- Samsung unveils rugged Galaxy XCover 5 smartphone
- Samsung launches Galaxy Tab Active3 in US, expands rugged device portfolio
- Samsung Galaxy face off: Is the S21 Ultra or Note 20 Ultra best for business?
Join Discussion