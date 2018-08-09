Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs Galaxy S9+ vs OnePlus 6 vs Huawei P20 Pro: What's the difference?

Samsung has just announced the Galaxy Note 9, and it's loaded with premium tech.

From that stunning 6.4-inch display to the 4,000mAh battery, which supports both Quick Charge 4.0 and wireless charging, it's clear Samsung wanted the Galaxy Note 9 to stand out from the rest of the pack, including its own Galaxy S9+.

If you're curious about how it really compares to Samsung's other big-screened flagship, ZDNet has done the legwork and compared the two, spec by spec. But we didn't stop there; we took two other popular handsets -- the OnePlus 6 and Huawei P20 Pro -- and pitted them against the Galaxy Note 9, as well. Check out the chart below to see how all four stack up.

We also have another comparison chart, here, that pits the Galaxy Note 9 against the Galaxy S9+, Google Pixel 2 XL, and Moto Z3.

GALAXY NOTE 9 GALAXY S9+ ONEPLUS 6 HUAWEI P20 PRO Processor:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 2.35GHz quad-core Processor:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 2.8GHz octa-core Processor:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 2.8GHz octa-core Processor:

Hisilicon Kirin 970 2.4GHz octa-core Display:

6.4-inch (1440x2960-pixel resolution) Super AMOLED Display:

6.2-inch (1440x2960-pixel resolution) Super AMOLED Display:

6.28-inch (1080x2280-pixel resolution) Optic AMOLED Display:

6.1-inch (1080x2240-pixel resolution) AMOLED OS:

Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS:

Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS:

Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS:

Android 8.1 (Oreo) RAM:

6GB/8GB RAM:

6GB RAM:

6GB/8GB RAM:

6GB Storage:

128GB/256GB/512GB internal with microSD expansion card slot Storage:

64GB/128GB/256GB internal with microSD expansion card slot Storage:

64GB/128GB/256GB internal Storage:

128GB internal Cameras:

12-megapixel rear f/1.5 and f/2.4 super speed dual pixel OIS camera with dual aperture and 12-megapixel telephoto f/2.4 OIS camera; 8-megapixel f/1.7 front-facing camera Cameras:

12-megapixel rear f/1.5 and f/2.4 super speed dual pixel OIS camera and 12-megapixel telephoto f/2.4 OIS camera; 8-megapixel f/1.7 front-facing camera Cameras:

16-megapixel rear f/1.7 OIS dual camera with 20-megapixel f/1.7 camera ; 16-megapixel f/2.0 front-facing camera Cameras:

40-megapixel rear f/1.8 OIS triple camera with 20-megapixel f/1.6 OIS camera and 8-megapixel f/2.4 OIS camera; 24-megapixel f/2.0 front-facing Leica camera Water and dust rating:

IP68 Water and dust rating:

IP68 Water and dust rating:

N/A Water and dust rating:

IP67 Connectivity:

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, 1024QAM, Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, ANT+, GPS, and NFC Connectivity:

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, 1024QAM, Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, ANT+, GPS, NFC Connectivity:

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band, WiFi Direct); Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, GPS, NFC Connectivity:

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band, WiFi Direct); Bluetooth 4.2 BLE, GPS, NFC Sensors:

Accelerometer, Baromete, Fingerprint, Gyro, Geomagnetic, Hall, Heart Rate, Proximity, RGB Light, Iris, and Pressure Sensors:

Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint, Gyro, Geomagnetic, Hall, Heart Rate, Proximity, RGB Light, Iris, Pressure Sensors:

Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass Sensors:

Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass, Color spectrum Battery:

4,000mAh non-removable with Quick Charge 4.0 and fast wireless charging Battery:

3,500mAh non-removable with Quick Charge 3.0 and fast wireless charging Battery:

3,300mAh non-removable with fast charging Battery:

4,000mAh non-removable with fast charging Dimensions:

158.1mm x 73.8mm x 8.5mm and 189g Dimensions:

158.1mm x 73.8mm x 8.5mm and 189g Dimensions:

155.7mm x 75.4mm x 7.8mm and 177g Dimensions:

155mm x 73.9mm x 7.8mm and 180g Colors:

Ocean Blue, Lavender Purple, Metallic Copper, and Midnight Black Colors:

Midnight Black, Lilac Purple, Coral Blue, and Titanium Gray Colors:

Midnight Black, Mirror Black, Silk White, and Amber Red Colors:

Twilight, Black, Midnight Blue, and Pink Gold

Pricing:

Starts at $999 Pricing:

Starts at $840 Pricing:

Starts at $529 Pricing:

Starts at $780

Preorders for the Galaxy Note 9 start Aug. 10, with availability Aug. 24. The 128GB model will go for $999.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung, Target, Walmart ,and other retailers. The 512GB model will be at AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, US Cellular, and Samsung for $1,249.99.

