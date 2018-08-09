Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs Galaxy S9+ vs OnePlus 6 vs Huawei P20 Pro: What's the difference?

See how Samsung's latest smartphone, the Galaxy Note 9, compares to its stablemate, the Galaxy S9+, and two other premium Android devices, the OnePlus 6 and Huawei P20 Pro, spec by spec.

By | | Topic: Mobility

Featured story

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Rumors, features, price, and release date

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Rumors, features, price, and release date

Stay up to date regarding Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Note 9, to be unveiled August 9.

Read More

Samsung has just announced the Galaxy Note 9, and it's loaded with premium tech.

From that stunning 6.4-inch display to the 4,000mAh battery, which supports both Quick Charge 4.0 and wireless charging, it's clear Samsung wanted the Galaxy Note 9 to stand out from the rest of the pack, including its own Galaxy S9+.

If you're curious about how it really compares to Samsung's other big-screened flagship, ZDNet has done the legwork and compared the two, spec by spec. But we didn't stop there; we took two other popular handsets -- the OnePlus 6 and Huawei P20 Pro -- and pitted them against the Galaxy Note 9, as well. Check out the chart below to see how all four stack up.

We also have another comparison chart, here, that pits the Galaxy Note 9 against the Galaxy S9+, Google Pixel 2 XL, and Moto Z3.

GALAXY NOTE 9 GALAXY S9+ ONEPLUS 6 HUAWEI P20 PRO
Processor:
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 2.35GHz quad-core 		Processor:
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 2.8GHz octa-core 		Processor:
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 2.8GHz octa-core 		Processor:
Hisilicon Kirin 970 2.4GHz octa-core
Display:
6.4-inch (1440x2960-pixel resolution) Super AMOLED 		Display:
6.2-inch (1440x2960-pixel resolution) Super AMOLED 		Display:
6.28-inch (1080x2280-pixel resolution) Optic AMOLED 		Display:
6.1-inch (1080x2240-pixel resolution) AMOLED
OS:
Android 8.1 (Oreo) 		OS:
Android 8.0 (Oreo) 		OS:
Android 8.1 (Oreo) 		OS:
Android 8.1 (Oreo)
RAM:
6GB/8GB 		RAM:
6GB 		RAM:
6GB/8GB 		RAM:
6GB
Storage:
128GB/256GB/512GB internal with microSD expansion card slot 		Storage:
64GB/128GB/256GB internal with microSD expansion card slot 		Storage:
64GB/128GB/256GB internal 		Storage:
128GB internal
Cameras:
12-megapixel rear f/1.5 and f/2.4 super speed dual pixel OIS camera with dual aperture and 12-megapixel telephoto f/2.4 OIS camera; 8-megapixel f/1.7 front-facing camera 		Cameras:
12-megapixel rear f/1.5 and f/2.4 super speed dual pixel OIS camera and 12-megapixel telephoto f/2.4 OIS camera; 8-megapixel f/1.7 front-facing camera 		Cameras:
16-megapixel rear f/1.7 OIS dual camera with 20-megapixel f/1.7 camera ; 16-megapixel f/2.0 front-facing camera 		Cameras:
40-megapixel rear f/1.8 OIS triple camera with 20-megapixel f/1.6 OIS camera and 8-megapixel f/2.4 OIS camera; 24-megapixel f/2.0 front-facing Leica camera
Water and dust rating:
IP68 		Water and dust rating:
IP68 		Water and dust rating:
N/A 		Water and dust rating:
IP67
Connectivity:
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, 1024QAM, Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, ANT+, GPS, and NFC 		Connectivity:
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, 1024QAM, Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, ANT+, GPS, NFC 		Connectivity:
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band, WiFi Direct); Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, GPS, NFC 		Connectivity:
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band, WiFi Direct); Bluetooth 4.2 BLE, GPS, NFC
Sensors:
Accelerometer, Baromete, Fingerprint, Gyro, Geomagnetic, Hall, Heart Rate, Proximity, RGB Light, Iris, and Pressure 		Sensors:
Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint, Gyro, Geomagnetic, Hall, Heart Rate, Proximity, RGB Light, Iris, Pressure 		Sensors:
Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass 		Sensors:
Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass, Color spectrum
Battery:
4,000mAh non-removable with Quick Charge 4.0 and fast wireless charging 		Battery:
3,500mAh non-removable with Quick Charge 3.0 and fast wireless charging 		Battery:
3,300mAh non-removable with fast charging 		Battery:
4,000mAh non-removable with fast charging
Dimensions:
158.1mm x 73.8mm x 8.5mm and 189g 		Dimensions:
158.1mm x 73.8mm x 8.5mm and 189g 		Dimensions:
155.7mm x 75.4mm x 7.8mm and 177g 		Dimensions:
155mm x 73.9mm x 7.8mm and 180g
Colors:
Ocean Blue, Lavender Purple, Metallic Copper, and Midnight Black		 Colors:
Midnight Black, Lilac Purple, Coral Blue, and Titanium Gray 		Colors:
Midnight Black, Mirror Black, Silk White, and Amber Red 		Colors:
Twilight, Black, Midnight Blue, and Pink Gold
Pricing:
Starts at $999 		Pricing:
Starts at $840 		Pricing:
Starts at $529 		Pricing:
Starts at $780

Preorders for the Galaxy Note 9 start Aug. 10, with availability Aug. 24. The 128GB model will go for $999.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung, Target, Walmart ,and other retailers. The 512GB model will be at AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, US Cellular, and Samsung for $1,249.99.

Be sure to browse our other Galaxy Note 9 coverage for a fuller picture on how this device is ideal for not only consumers but also business and enterprise users:

Galaxy Note 9 event: First look at Samsung's... SEE FULL GALLERY
1 - 5 of 42

Previous and related coverage:

Samsung Galaxy Watch: Rumors, features, price, and release date

Samsung is set to announce the Galaxy Note 9 on Aug. 9, but if all the latest rumors and leaks are true, we can expect a new smartwatch to be unveiled, too

Android 9 Pie: Everything you need to know

Android 9 Pie had previously only been available to those willing to install the beta software.

Related Topics:

Hardware Smartphones Mobile OS Security Reviews
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Related Stories