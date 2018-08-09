Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs Galaxy S9+ vs OnePlus 6 vs Huawei P20 Pro: What's the difference?

Samsung has just announced the Galaxy Note 9, and it's loaded with premium tech.
From that stunning 6.4-inch display to the 4,000mAh battery, which supports both Quick Charge 4.0 and wireless charging, it's clear Samsung wanted the Galaxy Note 9 to stand out from the rest of the pack, including its own Galaxy S9+.
If you're curious about how it really compares to Samsung's other big-screened flagship, ZDNet has done the legwork and compared the two, spec by spec. But we didn't stop there; we took two other popular handsets -- the OnePlus 6 and Huawei P20 Pro -- and pitted them against the Galaxy Note 9, as well. Check out the chart below to see how all four stack up.
We also have another comparison chart, here, that pits the Galaxy Note 9 against the Galaxy S9+, Google Pixel 2 XL, and Moto Z3.
|GALAXY NOTE 9
|GALAXY S9+
|ONEPLUS 6
|HUAWEI P20 PRO
| Processor:
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 2.35GHz quad-core
| Processor:
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 2.8GHz octa-core
| Processor:
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 2.8GHz octa-core
| Processor:
Hisilicon Kirin 970 2.4GHz octa-core
| Display:
6.4-inch (1440x2960-pixel resolution) Super AMOLED
| Display:
6.2-inch (1440x2960-pixel resolution) Super AMOLED
| Display:
6.28-inch (1080x2280-pixel resolution) Optic AMOLED
| Display:
6.1-inch (1080x2240-pixel resolution) AMOLED
| OS:
Android 8.1 (Oreo)
| OS:
Android 8.0 (Oreo)
| OS:
Android 8.1 (Oreo)
| OS:
Android 8.1 (Oreo)
| RAM:
6GB/8GB
| RAM:
6GB
| RAM:
6GB/8GB
| RAM:
6GB
| Storage:
128GB/256GB/512GB internal with microSD expansion card slot
| Storage:
64GB/128GB/256GB internal with microSD expansion card slot
| Storage:
64GB/128GB/256GB internal
| Storage:
128GB internal
| Cameras:
12-megapixel rear f/1.5 and f/2.4 super speed dual pixel OIS camera with dual aperture and 12-megapixel telephoto f/2.4 OIS camera; 8-megapixel f/1.7 front-facing camera
| Cameras:
12-megapixel rear f/1.5 and f/2.4 super speed dual pixel OIS camera and 12-megapixel telephoto f/2.4 OIS camera; 8-megapixel f/1.7 front-facing camera
| Cameras:
16-megapixel rear f/1.7 OIS dual camera with 20-megapixel f/1.7 camera ; 16-megapixel f/2.0 front-facing camera
| Cameras:
40-megapixel rear f/1.8 OIS triple camera with 20-megapixel f/1.6 OIS camera and 8-megapixel f/2.4 OIS camera; 24-megapixel f/2.0 front-facing Leica camera
| Water and dust rating:
IP68
| Water and dust rating:
IP68
| Water and dust rating:
N/A
| Water and dust rating:
IP67
| Connectivity:
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, 1024QAM, Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, ANT+, GPS, and NFC
| Connectivity:
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, 1024QAM, Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, ANT+, GPS, NFC
| Connectivity:
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band, WiFi Direct); Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, GPS, NFC
| Connectivity:
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band, WiFi Direct); Bluetooth 4.2 BLE, GPS, NFC
| Sensors:
Accelerometer, Baromete, Fingerprint, Gyro, Geomagnetic, Hall, Heart Rate, Proximity, RGB Light, Iris, and Pressure
| Sensors:
Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint, Gyro, Geomagnetic, Hall, Heart Rate, Proximity, RGB Light, Iris, Pressure
| Sensors:
Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass
| Sensors:
Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass, Color spectrum
| Battery:
4,000mAh non-removable with Quick Charge 4.0 and fast wireless charging
| Battery:
3,500mAh non-removable with Quick Charge 3.0 and fast wireless charging
| Battery:
3,300mAh non-removable with fast charging
| Battery:
4,000mAh non-removable with fast charging
| Dimensions:
158.1mm x 73.8mm x 8.5mm and 189g
| Dimensions:
158.1mm x 73.8mm x 8.5mm and 189g
| Dimensions:
155.7mm x 75.4mm x 7.8mm and 177g
| Dimensions:
155mm x 73.9mm x 7.8mm and 180g
| Colors:
Ocean Blue, Lavender Purple, Metallic Copper, and Midnight Black
| Colors:
Midnight Black, Lilac Purple, Coral Blue, and Titanium Gray
| Colors:
Midnight Black, Mirror Black, Silk White, and Amber Red
| Colors:
Twilight, Black, Midnight Blue, and Pink Gold
| Pricing:
Starts at $999
| Pricing:
Starts at $840
| Pricing:
Starts at $529
| Pricing:
Starts at $780
Preorders for the Galaxy Note 9 start Aug. 10, with availability Aug. 24. The 128GB model will go for $999.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung, Target, Walmart ,and other retailers. The 512GB model will be at AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, US Cellular, and Samsung for $1,249.99.
