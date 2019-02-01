Apple products you shouldn't buy (February 2019 edition)

Why you should avoid: It's hard to recommend buying a computer that's over a year old.

No matter how much Apple's new "Behind the Mac" ads try to convince me that Macs have a longer lifespan than a PC, I still find it hard to recommend people spend top dollar on technology that's over a year old. This, like most of Apple's Mac lineup, is in desperate need of a refresh.

Hardware last updated: June 2017, with the refresh bringing with it Intel Kaby Lake processors, updated displays, and faster SSDs storage.