Apple products you shouldn't buy (February 2019 edition)

Apple products are expensive, so it makes sense to avoid buying anything that's nearing the end of its lifecycle, or when you can buy something of equivalent quality from another vendor. Here is a list of the items you are best avoiding.

iMac

Why you should avoid: It's hard to recommend buying a computer that's over a year old.

No matter how much Apple's new "Behind the Mac" ads try to convince me that Macs have a longer lifespan than a PC, I still find it hard to recommend people spend top dollar on technology that's over a year old. This, like most of Apple's Mac lineup, is in desperate need of a refresh.

Hardware last updated: June 2017, with the refresh bringing with it Intel Kaby Lake processors, updated displays, and faster SSDs storage.

Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

