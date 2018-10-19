​Samsung opens seventh AI centre in Montreal

Samsung has opened another artificial intelligence (AI) centre, this time in Montreal, Canada.

It is Samsung's seventh AI centre in total since it set up its first in Seoul in November last year. It also marks its fourth in North America after Silicon Valley, New York, and Toronto.

The city hosted leading AI researchers at McGill University and the University of Montreal who have had "longstanding relationships" with Samsung, with 250 researchers and 9,000 students in related programs.

The South Korean tech giant said the Montreal centre would focus on machine learning, language, vision, and multi-modal interactions.

Samsung will also continue development of its virtual assistant Bixby, it added. The company wanted a personalised multi-device platform that will allow consumers to interact with AI through voice, vision, screen, and touch.

In May, Samsung said it would be opening new centers in Cambridge, Toronto, and Moscow. It later opened another in New York.

Samsung has also said it wants to have 1,000 AI researchers by 2020.

Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT), the conglomerate's advanced research affiliate, opened an AI Lab at the University of Montreal in Canada last year.

