Samsung acquires network analysis firm Zhilabs for 5G prep

Samsung has acquired a Spanish network analysis firm to enhance its 5G capabilities, the company has announced.

The South Korean tech giant acquired Zhilabs for an undisclosed sum with full ownership, saying it will use the latter's artificial intelligence (AI)-based network and service analytics to further enhance its 5G capabilities.

Zhilabs was formed in 2008 and provides services such as root cause analysis and automated troubleshooting and optimisation to more than 50 telecommunications carriers around the world.

The two will collaborate to create new technology that can be applied in the transformation from 4G to 5G, the conglomerate added.

In July, Samsung unveiled its 3.5GHz and 28GHz spectrum 5G equipment and promised a timely rollout to local and global telcos.

The South Korean tech giant has a strong foundation in its home country, but recently had to fend off Huawei's bid to local telcos.

SK Telecom, the country's largest mobile carrier, recently chose Samsung, Nokia, and Ericsson as its preferred bidders.

The nation is set to begin rolling out 5G in December, with commercialisation expected early next year.

