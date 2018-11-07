Samsung partners with VSCO to help enhance the creativity of your Galaxy photos

top picks The 10 best smartphones of 2018 CES and MWC are over and it's time to clear the dust and see what smartphones are leading the pack this year. Read More

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (see our full review) is one of the best smartphones available and brings one of the best camera hardware experiences with a dual aperture camera and dual rear cameras. At the Samsung Developers Conference, Samsung announced a partnership with VSCO to help you take your camera to the next level.

VSCO is a popular creative channel where people create, consume, and contribute content while on a mission to help people fall in love with their own creativity. VSCO is also a smartphone app the people use to edit their content before sharing. In collaboration with Samsung, it has built VSCO for Samsung, an exclusive version of the VSCO app that will appear on the Samsung Galaxy Apps store.

Bryan Mason, COO, VSCO, stated:

Samsung's mobile devices have always been known for their incredible cameras, and at VSCO we're passionate about giving everybody the freedom to express themselves, so this partnership is a natural fit. "VSCO for Samsung" gives Samsung users not only the best mobile photo editing tools and presets, but also access to a rapidly-growing, global community that will inspire them and help them grow creatively.

The VSCO for Samsung app will launch with access to the Day to Night collection of presets that have the following features:

Dawn (SM1) : Transform morning light into soft hues with clean contrast.

: Transform morning light into soft hues with clean contrast. Midday (SM2) : Play up primary colors for a bright, saturated look with a hint of warmth.

: Play up primary colors for a bright, saturated look with a hint of warmth. Evening (SM3) : Bring rich texture to golden hour and orange sunsets.

: Bring rich texture to golden hour and orange sunsets. Nighttime (SM4): Create dramatic nighttime shots that emphasize color while retaining detail.

I am always interested in finding ways to make my captured content better so plan to download and try this new app out soon on my Galaxy Note 9. Users are encouraged to share they create with #VSCO #withGalaxy on social networks.

