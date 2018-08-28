Samsung Portable SSD X5 -- World's first NVMe-based portable SSD

Looking for a high-performance portable SSD unit? Samsung has just the drive you are looking for.

The Samsung Portable SSD X5 is the first portable drive to make use of NVMe technology, backed up by the 40Gbps of bandwidth offered by Thunderbolt 3 technology. This allows the X5 to deliver sequential read speeds up to 2,800 MB/s and sequential write speeds of 2,300 MB/s (2,100 MB/s for the 500GB version).

These speeds allow it to transfer a 20GB file in 12 seconds.

The drive is also a touch cookie, featuring a shock-resistant internal frame and rugged metal housing designed to withstand falls from up to 2 meters (6.6 feet), while the integrated Dynamic Thermal Guard technology and built-in heat sink keeps the unit cool no matter what the workload.

The X5 also features built-in AES 256-bit hardware data encryption to keep the data away from prying eyes.

"As a leader in high-performance and reliable storage solutions, we are thrilled to continue to advance the external SSD market with the introduction of our first Thunderbolt 3 portable SSD," said Dr. Mike Mang, vice president of Brand Product Marketing, Memory Business at Samsung Electronics. "The X5 is yet another testament to Samsung's commitment to providing innovative portable storage solutions that enable faster transfer of large data files, saving users' valuable time."

Pricing will be as follows:

500GB -- $399.99

1TB -- $699.99

2TB -- $1,399.99

The drive X5 portable SSD will be available globally from September 3, 2018.