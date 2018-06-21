​Samsung launches 8TB NF1 SSD for data centers

Samsung Electronics has launched an 8TB SSD based on the NF1 standard that will allow enterprise data centers to pack more memory in less space.

The 8TB NVMe NF1 SSD is built with 16 of the South Korean tech giant's 512-GB NAND packages each stacked in 16 layers of 256 Gb 3-bit V-NAND chips.

This allows the 8TB density in a footprint of just 11cm x 3.05cm. It is twice the capacity offered by the previous M.2 standard.

NF1 SSD will easily replace conventional 2.5-inch NVMe SSDs and allow three times the system density in existing server infrastructure, Samsung said. 72 of them will offer 576TB of storage in the latest 2U rack servers.

The NF1 SSD has sequential read speeds of 3,100 megabytes per second (MB/s) and write speeds of 2,000MB/s. Random speeds are at 500,000 IOPS for read operations and 50,000 IOPS for writes. A server system can perform over 1 million IOPS in a 2U rack space. It also has an endurance level of 1.3 drive write per day.

Samsung said it will launch a 512Gb version in the second half of this year for even faster processing power.

The company earlier this month launched a 16Gb monolithic 64GB DDR4 memory solution aimed at big data, deep learning, AI, and cloud-native technologies.

Its memory business is enjoying unprecedented high demand, helping the conglomerate post consecutive record profits.

