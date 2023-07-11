'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Smartwatches come in all shapes and sizes, but unless you're often hiking, preparing for marathons, or spending a good part of your months in rugged conditions, the more mainstream options from Samsung, Apple, and Google should suit your needs better than the ones from Garmin, Coros, and even Fitbit.
Case in point, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 has been my go-to recommendation when it comes to an Android smartwatch this past year. And right now, it's on sale during Amazon's Prime Day for its lowest price in history.
This deal covers both the 40mm and 44mm options, so you're saving yourself $120 no matter what your watch face size preference is. You can also choose between different watch band colors, though the more intricate, two-toned ones are not on sale.
For the price, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 offers a wealth of health sensors, including heart rate and blood pressure monitors, a skin temperature thermometer, steps, calorie intake, and more. And if cross-device notifications, voice assistant prompts, and even sleep-tracking are things that you're after, this one's got it all.
The Galaxy Watch 5 also works with both iPhones and Android phones, so you're not locked into an ecosystem even if you're buying into the Samsung brand.