Samsung Electronics is arguably the most popular consumer electronics maker in the world, with a portfolio that spans home appliances and TVs to phones and tablets. That makes it easy to score a splurge-worthy deal when the holiday shopping season comes around -- or Amazon's Prime Day.
The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals: Live updates
This year's major Amazon shopping event is in full swing, and some of the best deals on Samsung products are already surfacing for shoppers to jump on. If you're ready to start saving, here are the best Prime Day deals on all things made by the Korean electronics giant.
Samsung has a knack for 4K televisions, and while its QN90C model is not the top-of-line, it's an exceptional pick-up that offers high-resolution output, a modern design, 4K upscaling, and a competitive price of $2,097. That's the lowest we've seen on this TV.
SSDs are a great way to add storage and faster data-transfer speeds to your computer, and this Prime Day deal slashes $100 off one of the better SSDs we've tested at ZDNET, especially for gaming. It's capped at 1TB of storage, but should you want more, the 2TB option is also on sale right now.
It's arguable which manufacturer makes the best Android smartwatch. But no matter the list, Samsung is a likely contender. The Galaxy Watch 5 can be had right now for $120 off, putting it at its lowest price since release. That's a great offer on a fantastic lifestyle and fitness watch.
Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the company's flagship earbuds, competing with the likes of Apple's AirPods Pro and Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds II. And while they're just months old, you can buy a pair of the ANC buds for 50% off right now, bringing it down to $113 from $230.
Dyson is, by many accounts, the default when it comes to cordless vacuums, but Samsung's Jet 75 is just as capable and significantly discounted during Prime Day. For the price, you're getting a 200W vacuum that has a removable battery, wall mount, and two brush types to suck up smaller objects.
