Samsung's One UI, Android Pie update begins to roll out in US

In late 2018, Samsung announced One UI, the Android Pie 9.0 update for its Galaxy lineup of smartphones. Shortly after the announcement, Samsung opened up its One UI beta program for Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus users to help test the update.

Over the past month or so, carriers outside of the US have slowly begun releasing the finalized One UI update. And now, Xfinity Mobile is the first US carrier to release the update for the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus, as reported by Droid Life.

Granted, that's only one carrier out of many in the US, but the fact that Xfinity Mobile is happy with One UI in its current state is a good sign that more US carriers will, hopefully, follow shortly.

Samsung's own release schedule for One UI put its release for the S9, S9 Plus and Note 9 in January, so as long as carriers don't find any show-stopping bugs, we should begin to see a wider rollout of One UI soon.

