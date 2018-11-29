Samsung releases update to One UI beta for Galaxy S9 users

Samsung isn't wasting any time with the One UI beta. Just two weeks after first opening registration for Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus users to beta test the forthcoming interface redesign, the company has released an update with a bunch of bug fixes.

Samsung's One UI takes a streamlined approach to Google's Android Pie 9.0 operating system, adding in plenty of white space, making various elements easier to reach when using the phone with one hand, and a new Night Mode.

On Wednesday, XDA published a report that its readers were starting to see prompts on Galaxy Note 9s, indicating Samsung was opening up the beta program to more devices and users. However, after successful registration, the enrolled devices are yet to receive the update.

Samsung had previously announced the One UI update will begin officially rolling out to Galaxy S9, S9 Plus, and Note 9 users in Jan. 2019.

A screenshot of the full changelog from an unlocked Galaxy S9 is below: