Samsung's One UI release schedule updated with good news for Note users

Samsung's Android Pie update for its Galaxy line of launched in beta in November, with the promise of official launch starting in early 2019.

The update brings Samsung's new minimalistic One UI approach to its devices, without completely moving away from the familiar aesthetics that Samsung users know.

Samsung has already begun releasing the One UI update to Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus users in select countries and will continue to roll out to more countries and carries.

ZDNet has reached out to Samsung to confirm the updated release schedule and will update this post when we hear back.

The Galaxy Note 9, according to Samsung's first release schedule, was set to receive the update in February 2019, with the Note 8 to follow in March. A recent update to the schedule, as spotted by SamMobile, has bumped up the release for both devices by a month, respectively.

According to the current schedule, the Note 9 will begin receiving the update in January, with the Note 8 to follow in February.

Keep in mind those release dates are when the official build will be available, but not all countries and carriers will stick to that schedule. In other words, Note users in the US most likely will not see either update in the release month.

You can view the updated schedule in the Samsung Members app, or if it's not showing up for you, on SamMobile's post here.

