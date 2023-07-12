Get a jaw dropping $200 off a SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC card this Prime Day

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
I remember when even the idea of a 1TB microSD card was a far-off dream. I then remember when that dream became a reality, but the price tag would bring a tear to your eye. Now you can pick up a SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC card for under $100 in an amazing Amazon Prime Day deal.
That's right, under $100. That's more than $200 off the list price.
And this is no budget storage card. SanDisk is one of the top brands out there, and the Extreme line is used by professional photographers, videographers, and drone operators across the world.
And with read speeds reaching 190MB/s, and blazing fast 130MB/s write speeds, this card can easily keep up with the demands of the latest action cameras and drones. The UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30) ratings means that 4K and 5K and beyond is no problem for this microSD card.
And if your Android smartphone is running low on space and has a card slot, this makes the perfect upgrade! The A2 rating means faster app loading for a smooth end user experience.
The SanDisk Extreme microSDXC cards is shockproof, temperature-proof, waterproof, and X-ray-proof, so you can be sure that your captures make it back home safe.