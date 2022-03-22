Why you can trust ZDNet
Get 10 TB to 50 TB of cloud storage and a lifetime of auto backups starting at $80

For a limited time, you can get an extra 20% off a lifetime of 10 TB cloud storage or 15% off 15 TB to 50 TB plans, all with automatic encrypted backups.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

There are many ways to lose your computer files: accidents, malware, computer malfunctions, the list goes on. If you don't back up your data frequently, the consequences can be brutal. But with Degoo, there's no reason to take chances with your crucial files. It performs encrypted backups automatically, and you can get a Premium plan with 10 TB of lifetime backup storage for just $79.99 when you use coupon code SAVE20NOW. 

Even Dropbox, OneDrive, and Google One combined don't add up to 10 TB, so with Degoo, you have extra peace of mind when storing large files. And not only can you save songs, photos, and even stunning high-definition drone footage, but it all gets backed up automatically. Additionally, the backups are protected by military-grade 256-bit AES encryption.

Degoo Premium: Lifetime 10 TB Backup Plan

$99.99 at ZDNet Academy

Of course, no matter how good a service is, it won't do you any good if it's complicated or time-consuming to use. Fortunately, Degoo automatically detects new or changed files and replicates the backups as they are performed. Data is transferred at high speeds and files are easy to share by either link or email. All of these features and more have earned Degoo an average rating of 4.4 stars out of 5 on Google Play.

Having plenty of storage space and automatic encrypted backups can make your digital life easier. So get a Degoo Premium: Lifetime 10 TB Backup Plan today while you can use code SAVE20NOW for an extra 20% off and pay only $79.99. Or, you can use code SAVINGS15 to get 15 TB for $127.49, 25 TB for $169.99, 35 TB for $212.49 or 50TB for $254.99.

