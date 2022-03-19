Save time while managing emails on Windows with up to 82% off Mailbird

StackCommerce

Are you looking to free up extra time so you can learn new skills that can boost your career or are just plain fun? Numerous software, hardware, and services can save you time during work. Email management apps, for example, are a great place to start, particularly when you have more than one account to deal with as a freelancer or small business owner.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 on Software Advice, Mailbird helps Windows users save a great deal of time handling multiple email accounts by unifying them into one lightning-fast application. And a lifetime subscription for the Mailbird Personal Plan is currently available to new users for only $39.

Not only can you unify an unlimited number of email accounts, but Mailbird also integrates apps such as Facebook, WhatsApp, and more, so you won't have to switch back and forth between windows, apps, and email accounts. You also get free 24/7 email support and all of Mailbird's core features.

Snooze less urgent messages and use several intuitive shortcuts to compose, reply, forward and archive emails and perform many other actions. Mailbird also has a powerful attachment search feature to save you time while looking for important files.

Mailbird offers customization options such as a dark theme and notification sounds, either from the app's pre-built sounds or any of your own that you choose to upload. You can also adjust the language to one of 17 currently supported by the app.

However, Mailbird also offers a variety of other features that can save you time and effort. For example, you can look up people on LinkedIn with a single click from inside your Inbox, and the app even has an integrated speed reader that lets you zip through your emails.

By streamlining the way you handle emails, you can free up time so you can be more productive elsewhere. Mailbird can help you with that, and new users can get a Lifetime Subscription for two Windows devices for only $39, a 50% discount off the regular $79 subscription price.

If your company or team needs additional robust features, check out the Mailbird Business Plan. New users can get a lifetime subscription for just $69, which is 82% off the $399 MSRP and includes priority customer support and support for Microsoft Exchange accounts. You also get unlimited email tracking and integration for business apps such as Google Workspace, Dropbox, Asana, and more.