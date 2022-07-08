/>
Save up to $2,000 on plane fares with a discounted Dollar Flight Club membership

You can get a lifetime of huge savings in all fare classes on both international and domestic flights if you grab this deal before July 14
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

Summer travel is at its peak, but with prices going up on everything, it's more important than ever to score the best deals you can on plane fares. Fortunately, the price of a Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ Lifetime Subscription has gone way down to just $69.99, but only until July 14, allowing you to save as much as $2,000 on airfares regardless of whether you're flying Business Class, Premium Economy or Economy.

Normally, you'd have to be looking 24/7 to catch one of these bargains, and who has time for that? But Dollar Flight Club does it, so you don't have to. And since it's a lifetime subscription, you'll never have to miss out on fabulous vacation opportunities again.

Deals will just appear in your Inbox like magic, so all you'll have to do is choose the one you like best. Domestic, international, and even Mistake Fares will be available, and you can book the fares directly from any of your mobile devices when you get instant email alerts.

As a million other subscribers do, you'll soon be seeing plane fares such as a $330 round trip to Madrid, a $430 Premium Economy round trip to Panama, or a round trip to Casablanca in Business Class for $1,710. Soon you'll be doing your morning workout in exotic locations.

Other advantages come with your Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ subscription, as well. You'll receive a variety of perks, with discounts up to 50% offered by Dollar Flight Club partners such as Acanela Expeditions, Babbel, and more. Plus, you'll get the benefit of a wide variety of expert travel tips.

Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ Lifetime Subscription

 $69.99 at ZDNet Academy

It's no surprise that Dollar Flight Club has a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars on TrustPilot or that Forbes says:

"A great paid service is Dollar Flight Club, which boasts an impressive average of $500 saved per ticket."

Get a Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ Lifetime Subscription (Save up to $2K on Business, Premium Economy & Economy Class) before July 14, so you can take advantage of our exclusive Deal Days price and pay only $69.99. You don't even need a coupon.

