Say goodbye to browser ads and malware with this $30 tool

Get 2 years of ad-free browsing for $30 with this service
With the possible exception of a certain "big game," nobody watches TV for the commercials. That's even more true when it comes to the internet. Ads and spam are everywhere on most sites, so much so that most of us don't even realize how much of our time they waste. Luckily, there's now an inexpensive way to try out an innovative new privacy tool, thanks to a two-year subscription deal to Control D for more than 35% off.

There is no shortage of cybersecurity apps on the market, but Control D aims to be an all-in-one tool that can allow you to "take back control" of your life online. Judging from the rave reviews, it's getting on sites like Product Hunt and TheWebAppMarket, it can do just that. With this service, you can get rid of pesky ads and malware, disable tracking bots and fully customize your browsing experience -- and that's just for starters.

Control D: 2-Yr Subscription

So what is Control D? First and foremost, it's DNS software, which means there's no need to install any apps. There's nothing to slow down your device, and in fact, the tool might actually let you surf faster since you won't be bogged down by unwanted videos and banners playing in the background. You can set up your security preferences on up to 10 devices, including parental controls and specific rules for separate profiles.

The introductory deal provides two years of access to Control D's standard services for $30. That's 37% off the MSRP, and you've got options for additional savings if you want to expand your plan. For instance, the Full Control plan includes the ability to bypass geo-restricted content (just like a VPN!), and you can upgrade to it at any time for an extra $10 a year.

