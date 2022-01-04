Sharpen your musical skills for a new you in 2022

StackCommerce

Music is both a relaxing pastime and a way to cultivate your mind by giving it new challenges. Yet, it can be difficult to know where to start. These four bundles will help you get started or improve, whether you want to learn a new instrument or pick up music theory, and on sale, with no coupon needed.

Deal Price: $20 | Original Price: $1601

Taught by Dan Dresnok, who has more than two decades of experience teaching the guitar, the nine courses of this bundle are built for both the beginner and the experienced player who wants to pick up new genres and styles. Beginners can take a crash course and follow up with lessons focused on technique, strumming, ear training, and other guitar skills. More experienced players can explore bluegrass, jazz, blues, and jamming.

Deal Price: $20 | Original Price: $740

The piano is a core instrument many professional musicians start with. Taught by a trio of piano teachers, composers, and audio engineers, these five courses start with the basics and then turn to how the piano is used to create music. You'll learn arranging, music theory, composition, and production.

Deal Price: $20 | Original Price: $2189

Interested in how to turn music into a career? Across these eleven courses, you'll explore every aspect of the professional side of music, including film scoring, lyric writing, and sound design. Other courses focus on the emotional aspect of music, teaching you how to summon a specific feeling in your audience and create an ebb and flow.

Deal Price: $39.99 | Original Price: $119

Skoove is designed to be your piano teacher anywhere you are. Use your own keyboard or the screen on a tablet to practice your technique on a growing library of popular songs. Skoove's AI will track your performance as you play, offering suggestions and exercises to help you improve and bring your talent to the forefront.

