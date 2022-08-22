Shoot from all the angles with this HD dual-cam mini drone

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Drone tech has made some profound advances in the last few years, and it's not just the military and commercial sectors that are reaping the benefits. So if you've ever wanted to pilot a personal drone yourself, this summer is a great time to start, and not just because the weather is great for flying. Right now, there's a Foldable HD Dual Camera Mini Drone that takes stunning photos even in the hands of beginners, and it's on sale for $74.99.
Whatever features you want in a drone, this one hits the marks. Its folding setup makes it compact enough to take anywhere, and there are multiple ways to fly it. You can either use the included controller or download a simple app and control it from your phone. It's got an impressive range of roughly 100 meters, and the ABS shell is plenty durable. Not that you should have to test it out often, thanks to a built-in obstacle avoidance system that makes flying smooth even around trees.
However, this drone true highlight is the dual camera setup. It comes with a front-mounted main cam to shoot in 4K, and you can adjust it by 90 degrees. If you just want to shoot something overhead, the static HD lens provides a great bird's eye view of any scene.
This dual-cam drone is already on sale, but now you can get it for up to $7 off that reduced MSRP. There are three packages available: It comes with a single rechargeable modular battery for $74.99, two batteries for $79.99, or three batteries for $84.99.