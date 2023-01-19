Best Buy's four-day sale ends today: Shop our best deals picks

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Just as the new year officially hits full swing, so are the deals and savings. Best Buy is jumping into the deals for tech right now to help you score the best deals so far in 2023. The tech retailer just dropped a surprise four-day sale that includes a ton of electronics. In other words, you can get a good deal on staples like TVs, Apple MacBook Pros, and more.
The catch? The sale ends today, so if you see anything that catches your eye, you'll want to pick it up before 11:59PM tonight. Below, we rounded up the best deals, so be sure to check them out. And, if you are looking for more options across other retailers, we also keep tabs on Amazon and Walmart, so you can also check out the best deals currently across those retailers, too.
LG's signature C2 OLED panel is one of our best picks for OLED TVs, offering a host of great features including dedicated filmmaker modes and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro to improve picture quality. We also love that it comes with 100% color volume and color fidelity to enhance the vivid hues on-screen.
If you're looking for a top-quality vacuum for your home, you can do no wrong by checking out the V10. Designed for pet hair, it offers three cleaning modes and up to 60 minutes of run time. The attachments that come with the vacuum make it easy to suck up pet hair off of couches, clean corners, and more.
The MacBook Air 13.3-inch laptop is one of our top picks for Best Buy deals for many reasons, including its powerful M1 chip, 256GB of SSD storage, and 8GB RAM. This model is ideal for students or casual Apple users to help them check the internet, stay in touch with friends, or even just play a casual game.
Grab this unlocked phone and you can save $100 right now. The Pixel 7 is one of our top picks for a smartphone thanks to its ease of use and the 50MP f/1.85 wide, 12MP f/1.25 ultrawide, and 10.8MP f/2.2 front cameras built into the device. It also has the latest Google G2 Tensor chip for boosted processing power and security.
Jabra's Elite 7 earbuds provide specialized ShakeGrip technology so whether you're working out or commuting, this pair will stay comfortably in your ears. With ANC technology and the ability to swap between two devices, enjoy up to eight hours of listening time and up to 30 with the charging case.
In addition to the deals above, here are some other sales worth considering before they expire.