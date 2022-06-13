Simplify PDF editing with this 25% off app for Mac or Windows

StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

Some of the best software is simple, reliable tools that do precisely what you expect them to do. For example, a quality PDF app is essential if you work with PDFs regularly. One highly rated option is Wondershare PDFelement Professional, which lets you convert, annotate, edit, and sign PDFs. You can use this tool to manipulate PDF files as easily as you would a Word Doc, and for a limited time, Perpetual Licenses are on sale for $119.

Sidestep some of the restrictions that come from working with PDFs. Open an existing PDF and add text, images, or shapes with a few clicks. You can edit elements like font color, size, and style, or you can insert links. You can even add your own watermarks.

Frequent PDF users might be familiar with some of the pitfalls of converting files to and from PDF. Formatting can get messy, but with PDFelement's converter, you can switch between Word, Excel, Png, JPG, and more with a few clicks. Files are converted in high quality, and their formatting should remain unchanged. One of the most exciting features PDFelement offers is text recognition. Scan an image or PDF and access a digital version with searchable and editable text.

PDFs are among the most popular file types in use, and one of their most common functions is as a fillable document. PDFelement lets you create fillable PDFs or fill out existing ones. If you are concerned about the security of one of these documents after you've finished it, you can even add a password. One G2 reviewer writes, "The ability to turn a PDF into a fillable form is the easiest and most complete solution that I've encountered."

Wondershare PDFelement Professional: Perpetual License typically retails for $159, but for a limited time, it only costs $119 for Mac or Windows.