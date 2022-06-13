/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home More Topics Deals

Simplify PDF editing with this 25% off app for Mac or Windows

If you regularly work with PDFs, this editing software might make your workload easier.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
replace-this-image.jpg
StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

Some of the best software is simple, reliable tools that do precisely what you expect them to do. For example, a quality PDF app is essential if you work with PDFs regularly. One highly rated option is Wondershare PDFelement Professional, which lets you convert, annotate, edit, and sign PDFs. You can use this tool to manipulate PDF files as easily as you would a Word Doc, and for a limited time, Perpetual Licenses are on sale for $119.

Sidestep some of the restrictions that come from working with PDFs. Open an existing PDF and add text, images, or shapes with a few clicks. You can edit elements like font color, size, and style, or you can insert links. You can even add your own watermarks. 

Frequent PDF users might be familiar with some of the pitfalls of converting files to and from PDF. Formatting can get messy, but with PDFelement's converter, you can switch between Word, Excel, Png, JPG, and more with a few clicks. Files are converted in high quality, and their formatting should remain unchanged. One of the most exciting features PDFelement offers is text recognition. Scan an image or PDF and access a digital version with searchable and editable text. 

Wondershare PDFelement Professional: Perpetual License

 $119 at ZDNet Academy

PDFs are among the most popular file types in use, and one of their most common functions is as a fillable document. PDFelement lets you create fillable PDFs or fill out existing ones. If you are concerned about the security of one of these documents after you've finished it, you can even add a password. One G2 reviewer writes, "The ability to turn a PDF into a fillable form is the easiest and most complete solution that I've encountered."

Wondershare PDFelement Professional: Perpetual License typically retails for $159, but for a limited time, it only costs $119 for Mac or Windows.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments

Related

Delta Air Lines is making a big change that's making rich customers angry
delta-airlines-airbus.jpg

Delta Air Lines is making a big change that's making rich customers angry

Business
Verizon mocks its own stores, admits they're not really worth it
Verizon

Verizon mocks its own stores, admits they're not really worth it

Mobile Carriers
Apple's new M2 MacBook Air. Why I hate myself for wanting it
m2-macbook-air-performance.jpg

Apple's new M2 MacBook Air. Why I hate myself for wanting it

Apple