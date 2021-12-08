Install over 200 apps on your Mac to boost your productivity with Setapp

StackCommerce

It's that time of year again when there aren't enough hours in the day to accomplish everything and still have time for flying drones, riding e-bikes, playing your PlayStation, and more. But a Setapp one-year subscription can free up some time by boosting your productivity with a collection of over 200 apps for your Mac.

The app library covers all types of useful tools, including Mac hacks, personal finance, task management, creativity, developer tools, maintenance, and much more. Plus, you can use the apps without ads, in-app purchases, or distractions of any kind.

The "Spotify of Mac apps" earned its nickname because it's a subscription that allows you to use the latest version of an app without having to pay for expensive upgrades. Not only do you get access to all of the available apps when you subscribe, but you also get every new app that is added over time, as well. With such an enormous selection, you'll always have the tools you need for any task.

Setapp also offers personalized recommendations. You can define a task, and Setapp will offer the best solution for your needs. Since you are allowed to install as many of the apps as you wish, you could discover useful apps every single day. It's no wonder that this program is rated 4.4 out of 5 stars on Trust Pilot and an amazing 4.8 out of 5 stars on Product Hunt.

Don't pass up this chance to gain access to over 200 apps for your Mac; get a Setapp one-year subscription today while it's available for only $69.00.