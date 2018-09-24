Singapore fines Grab-Uber $9.5M over anti-competitive merger

Grab and Uber have each been fined more than S$6 million for impeding market competition in Singapore, which have included moves to increase rider fares and driver commissions.

The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) said it had issued financial penalties to both companies to "deter completed, irreversible mergers that harm competition". Uber had been ordered to pay S$6.58 million (US$4.83 million), while Grab would have to fork out S$6.42 million (US$4.71 million) in penalties.

Numerous complaints from local drivers and riders were lodged regarding spikes in fares and commissions Grab had imposed, following its deal to acquire Uber's Southeast Asian operations, according to a statement issued Monday by the country's competition watchdog.

The agreement prompted CCCS to launch an investigation to assess whether the move had infringed on Singapore's market competition laws, which it later found to be the case. Grab in March 2018 announced it was acquiring Uber's regional business and giving the US ride-sharing company a 27.5 percent stake in return.

The deal, CCCS noted, had resulted in "a substantial lessening of competition" in the provision of such services in Singapore. Amongst the complaints it received, the government agency noted that Grab in July 2018 made sweeping changes to its rewards scheme that slashed the points riders would earn and increased the number they needed for redemptions.

Grab's fares also were found to have climbed between 10 percent and 15 percent following the Uber deal, said CCCS. It added that, upon assessing internal documents from both companies, it determined that Uber would not have exited the Singapore market if the Grab deal had not been inked.

Instead, the US operator would have continued its local operations while seeking out other strategic business options, such as collaborating with another market player or selling to an alternative buyer.

CCCS said the transaction effectively removed Grab's closest competitor in the ride-hailing market, specifically, Uber.

It added that with an estimated 80 percent market share, Grab's mandate for exclusivity from its partnership agreements with taxi companies, car rental partners, and some of its drivers made it difficult for other competitors to access drivers and vehicles. These would have been essential for smaller providers to scale and expand in the local market.

Feedback from potential new market entrants confirmed these companies would face difficulty accessing the necessary network of drivers and riders to compete against Grab, if CCCS did not intervene, it said.

In addition to the financial penalties, the competition watchdog issued several remedies Grab must take to open up the market and level the playing field for new players as well as "lessen the impact of the [Uber] transaction" on drivers and riders.

For one, Grab drivers must be free to use any ride-hailing platform and not be forced to use Grab exclusively. Any exclusive agreements with taxi fleets in Singapore also should be removed, CCCS said. Grab's pre-merger pricing algorithm and driver commission rates also must be maintained, in order to protect riders' interests against excessive price surges and drivers' against spikes in commissions owed to Grab.

In addition, Uber would have to sell the vehicles of Lion City Rentals, its local car rental business, to any competitor with a reasonable offer. This not only would prevent the company from selling these vehicles to Grab without CCCS's prior approval, but also from hoarding and inhibiting access to them.

According to the competition watchdog, the financial penalties were calculated based on various components including both parties' turnover, seriousness of the infringement, and mitigating factors such as whether the companies were cooperative.

Grab in August raised another US$1 billion in its latest round of funding, pushing its overall amount raised to US$2 billion. Amongst its investors were Toyota Motor, which previously forked out US$1 billion to facilitate further development in connected cars and mobility. The Japanese automotive manufacturer was given a seat on Grab's board as well as an executive officer role in the company.

Grab said the funds would go towards growing its portfolio of online-to-offline (O2O) services and drive its ambition to be an "everyday super app", in which it aimed to facilitate essential services consumers needed daily, including transport, food, and payments.

Apart from its ride-sharing service, the company's current crop of offerings include its GrabPay mobile payment platform, GrabFood food delivery service, and GrabExpress parcel delivery service.