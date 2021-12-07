Six Walmart deals that you won't find anywhere else

A Google search will get you offers on any piece of tech. But for the best deals available on these six, Walmart is your place to be.

The holiday shopping season is underway, and if you're like me, you make it a standard practice to sift through all the best deals and prices available, no matter the product. Whether it's Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart, price-matching and vendor-specific offers can make gift buying a hassle -- you never know if you're getting the best deal available. That's why I've rounded up six unbeatable promotions happening right now, starting with Walmart.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus for $79

$70 off

You don't have to pay a premium to get excellent audio when it comes to wireless earbuds. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus, now for just $79 ($70 off), makes for the perfect holiday treat to yourself, or a stocking stuffer come Christmas. ZDNet's Jason Cipriani reviewed the earbuds when first released and labelled them as the go-to for Android users or those who weren't a fan of Apple's AirPods.

The same pair goes for at least $109 on Amazon.

Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5 14'' for $349

$140 off

The Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5 is a dependable laptop that can power through any school or remote work you throw at it. It sports a 14-inch FHD panel that's touchscreen-enabled and runs a familiar Windows 10 software (with a free upgrade to Windows 11). The highly flexible Ideapad is currently discounted to $349 ($140 off), the cheapest you'll find on the internet.

Lenovo Smart Clock (2nd Gen) + Smart Bulb for $24.88

$50 off

A top deal that doesn't cost top dollar, Walmart has the Lenovo Smart Clock (2nd Gen) on sale for just $24.88 ($50 off). With it, the retailer is bundling in a Lenovo Smart Bulb, which plays in tandem with the clock. For less than $25, this makes for a modernized and useful bedside assistant, and can even respond to your voice prompts.

Comparatively, Best Buy currently sells the clock, standalone, for $49.99.

Nintendo Switch + 12-month Switch Online Bundle for $299.99

$60 off

The Nintendo Switch is nothing new. But, the console continues to make for a doorbuster deal every holiday season thanks to its limited supply and great value. For the sale price of $299.99, you're getting a 12-month membership of Nintendo Switch Online and a carrying case included with the Switch console. Everyone loves free stuff, right?

The same configuration is either unavailable or out of stock at other retailers.

Oculus Quest 2 64GB for $199.99

$100 off

The Oculus Quest 2, or Meta Quest 2 sits at the top of our best VR and AR headsets list, and this Walmart deal on a refurbished, 64GB model is almost too good to be true. For just $200, you can pick up the console and immerse yourself in the world of virtual reality. The Quest 2 is compact, portable, easy to learn, and a ton of fun from the get-go.

This is the cheapest price that we're seeing across all major retailers.

Razer Power Up Bundle V2 for $79

$90 off

Looking to step up your gaming setup this holiday? Save up on time and money with this Razer Power Up Bundle V2 for just $79. For the price, you're getting a keyboard (Razer Cynosa Lite), headset (BlackShark V2 X), mouse pad (Gigantus V2 L), and a mouse (DeathAdder Essential). You'd be hard-pressed to find a better deal on gaming gear than this.

A similar bundle is currently sold on Amazon for $40 more.

