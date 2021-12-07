Six Walmart deals that you won't find anywhere else

The holiday shopping season is underway, and if you're like me, you make it a standard practice to sift through all the best deals and prices available, no matter the product. Whether it's Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart, price-matching and vendor-specific offers can make gift buying a hassle -- you never know if you're getting the best deal available. That's why I've rounded up six unbeatable promotions happening right now, starting with Walmart.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus for $79 $70 off You don't have to pay a premium to get excellent audio when it comes to wireless earbuds. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus, now for just $79 ($70 off), makes for the perfect holiday treat to yourself, or a stocking stuffer come Christmas. ZDNet's Jason Cipriani reviewed the earbuds when first released and labelled them as the go-to for Android users or those who weren't a fan of Apple's AirPods. The same pair goes for at least $109 on Amazon.

Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5 14'' for $349 $140 off The Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5 is a dependable laptop that can power through any school or remote work you throw at it. It sports a 14-inch FHD panel that's touchscreen-enabled and runs a familiar Windows 10 software (with a free upgrade to Windows 11). The highly flexible Ideapad is currently discounted to $349 ($140 off), the cheapest you'll find on the internet.

Lenovo Smart Clock (2nd Gen) + Smart Bulb for $24.88 $50 off A top deal that doesn't cost top dollar, Walmart has the Lenovo Smart Clock (2nd Gen) on sale for just $24.88 ($50 off). With it, the retailer is bundling in a Lenovo Smart Bulb, which plays in tandem with the clock. For less than $25, this makes for a modernized and useful bedside assistant, and can even respond to your voice prompts. Comparatively, Best Buy currently sells the clock, standalone, for $49.99.

Nintendo Switch + 12-month Switch Online Bundle for $299.99 $60 off The Nintendo Switch is nothing new. But, the console continues to make for a doorbuster deal every holiday season thanks to its limited supply and great value. For the sale price of $299.99, you're getting a 12-month membership of Nintendo Switch Online and a carrying case included with the Switch console. Everyone loves free stuff, right? The same configuration is either unavailable or out of stock at other retailers.

Oculus Quest 2 64GB for $199.99 $100 off The Oculus Quest 2, or Meta Quest 2 sits at the top of our best VR and AR headsets list, and this Walmart deal on a refurbished, 64GB model is almost too good to be true. For just $200, you can pick up the console and immerse yourself in the world of virtual reality. The Quest 2 is compact, portable, easy to learn, and a ton of fun from the get-go. This is the cheapest price that we're seeing across all major retailers.